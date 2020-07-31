Vietnam reports 12 more local COVID-19 cases connected to Danang virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on Saturday reported 12 new local coronavirus cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 coronavirus cases and

recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.





(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Daniel Wallis)