Vietnam reports 37 more coronavirus cases, 26 imported

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hoi An, Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 37 more novel coronavirus infections late on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 546.

The additional cases took the daily infection total to 82 for Friday, of which 26 were imported from abroad and detected in quarantine, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Friday marked the worst day so far in Vietnam's fight against the coronavirus, with its largest daily case increase and its first COVID-19 death, all linked to a recent outbreak in Danang, the first in the country in 100 days.





