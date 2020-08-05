Vietnam reports 41 new coronavirus infections, total cases reach 713

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry on Wednesday reported an additional 41 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 713 infections, with 8 deaths.

Forty of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam on July 25 detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months.

There were two other cases reported earlier in the day.

There have been 264 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, which include all eight of the country's COVID-19 deaths. Infections have since been found in at least 10 locations in Vietnam.





