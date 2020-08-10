    Advertisement

    Vietnam reports six more coronavirus infections, two new deaths

    Vietnam takes steps to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi

    HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported six more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 847, with 13 fatalities.

    Most of the new cases, including an 8-year-old boy, are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

    The ministry said more than 182,000 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.


    (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.