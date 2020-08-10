Vietnam reports six more coronavirus infections, two new deaths

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry reported six more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 847, with 13 fatalities.

Most of the new cases, including an 8-year-old boy, are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said more than 182,000 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.





(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)