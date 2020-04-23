Vietnam says Facebook should adhere by local laws

FILE PHOTO: An internet user browses through the Vietnamese government's new Facebook page in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Companies like Facebook that operate in Vietnam should abide by local laws and fully implement their tax and social responsibilities in the country, Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Reuters exclusive revealed that Facebook's local servers in Vietnam were taken offline in mid-February, slowing local traffic to a crawl until Facebook agreed to a government request to significantly increase the censorship of "anti-state" posts for local users in Vietnam.

"Vietnam's guidelines are to promote the development of the internet and information and communication technology in the support of the country's development," foreign ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang told a regular news conference.

"These companies must fully implement their tax and social responsibilities," Thang said in response to a question about the Reuters report.





