Vietnam says homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to be available by fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration
Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen
·2 min read

By Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of this year and put into use in 2022, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as more countries try to speed up development of homegrown vaccines amid tight global supply and concerns over the emergence of new strains of the virus.

"The containment of the pandemic depends largely on the development of vaccines," the ministry said in a statement.

Four Vietnamese companies were engaged in vaccine research and production and two were undertaking human tests including on Nanocovax and the Covivac vaccine, it said.

Vietnam has been relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine so far and since launching vaccinations on March 8 more than 20,000 people have been inoculated.

A health ministry official said on Tuesday there were no plans to halt its use after some European countries had suspended their rollout over reports of blood clots.

Health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Wednesday 1.3 million AstraZeneca doses will arrive in Vietnam by the end of March and be distributed across the country.

Vietnam is also in talks to buy vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the maker of Russia's Sputnik V, the minister said, adding that it may reach a deal to secure 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this year.

The government has previously said it would acquire 150 million vaccine doses in total, including via direct purchases from producers and through the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

Vietnam was praised globally for its record in containing the virus for long spells last year through mass testing and tracing and strict quarantining, though it has faced a recent rebound of infections.

The country has recorded 2,560 COVID-19 infections, with about 60% locally transmitted cases. It has reported just 35 deaths due to the virus.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom says he expects Sen. Dianne Feinstein to serve full term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Tuesday he expects Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to serve her full term, saying, "I have zero expectations the senator will be going anywhere,” AP reports.Why it matters: Newsom said Monday he would appoint a Black woman to fill Feinstein's seat if the senator decided to retire because there are currently no Black women serving in the chamber since Kamala Harris was elected vice president. Former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) was tapped to replace her.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Feinstein — who at 87 years old is currently the oldest sitting senator — said Tuesday she had no intentions of retiring.“Please, we’re very good friends. I don’t think he meant it the way some people thought,” Feinstein told reporter, according to AP.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • College Student Left With 5 Stitches After Random Attack in Brooklyn

    A 25-year-old college student, identified as Cindy, was walking to her home in Brooklyn, New York when an unidentified man slashed her hand with a knife. The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dekalb Avenue and Skillman Street on Feb. 28, according to Eyewitness News. ﻿Cindy said she noticed the suspect following her and attempted to change directions, but he eventually caught up.

  • Employers with large on-site workforce can set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics: U.S. CDC

    The initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines is currently recommended for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, with frontline essential workers and people 75 years and older next in line to receive a vaccine. Employers with a sizeable workforce on site, predictable schedules and ability to sign up as a vaccination provider should consider mobile or temporary vaccine clinics, the CDC said.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Moderna begins testing COVID vaccine on kids aged 6 months to 11 years

    Moderna announced Tuesday that it has begun testing its coronavirus vaccine on children ages six months to less than 12 years in a Phase 2/3 trial beginning in the U.S. and Canada.Why it matters: It's an important step in expanding the vaccine rollout beyond adults, who are at higher risk of severe disease and have been a focus of inoculation campaigns around the world thus far.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in addition to other regulatory agencies around the world, has issued an emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine for patients 18 years and older.Moderna and Pfizer both launched clinical trials in December to test their vaccines on children aged 12 to 17 years old.The Moderna trial announced Tuesday will enroll approximately 6,750 pediatric participants in the U.S. and Canada ages 6 months to less than 12 years.What they're saying: "We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned ominously of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the Senate filibuster in hopes of muscling legislation supporting President Joe Biden's agenda past GOP opposition. McConnell unleashed the dire forecast of a Senate that would all but cease to function, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations — from the start time for sessions, to the reading of long legislative texts, to quorum call votes.

  • Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL

    For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down. The biggest spenders at the position had been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL's business year begins Wednesday will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.

  • Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends

    Thailand's prime minister received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. Many countries using the vaccine also said the benefits from inoculation far outweighed possible risks, even as parts of Europe suspended it pending investigation of potential side effects. AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations.

  • Smoke Billows From Site of Fireworks Explosion in Ontario, California

    Officials in Ontario, California, said “a large amount of fireworks” ignited a structure fire on March 16.Videos posted to social media captured sounds of explosions and smoke billowing in a residential area. The City of Ontario confirmed the explosions were caused by the fireworks igniting.Local media reported damage to surrounding homes. Credit: Connor E via Storyful

  • China's on a mission to dominate space internet

    China is ramping up plans for government-sponsored satellites to beam internet from space, taking on U.S. rivals like SpaceX and Amazon in the race to own the next frontier of connectivity.Why it matters: There's growing concern that China is trying to enter the space internet market with the same strategy it used on earth with Huawei and 5G — use a state-backed company to undercut competitors and spread global influence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: China is attempting to launch its own network to rival global competitors.China's "StarNet" would launch 10,000 satellites in the next 5 to 10 years, according to an Asia Times report that cites a publication run by the official China News Service.China intends to build a space infrastructure system for communications, navigation and remote sensing with global coverage as part of its latest five-year plan.The big picture: Faster and cheaper technology has made satellite networks a more viable option for transmitting broadband. There's a huge demand for the service with 4 billion people worldwide lacking broadband access, many of them in hard-to-serve areas, spurring global interest in beaming internet from space.SpaceX is leading the way with its Starlink service, while Amazon's Project Kuiper also is working on a constellation of broadband satellites.The U.K. government is backing satellite broadband provider OneWeb and the European Union has announced plans for its own constellation.What they're saying: "All these countries are doing this because it’s like the wide open frontiers of the 1800s, and the ideas of how best to exploit it are virtually unlimited at this point," said former FCC Commissioner Rob McDowell, who now represents clients in the industry. China's satellite network will be an extension of its telecommunications infrastructure, said Blaine Curcio, founder of Orbital Gateway Consulting who tracks China's space industry. "It's another tool in the toolbox of China building out its version of the splinter-net."Flashback: Chinese telecommunications company Huawei became a global power player by providing low-cost equipment in other countries, prompting national security concerns in the U.S. over the Chinese government's potential access to communications data."The United States companies have a lead in terms of deploying systems, but there's an expectation that the Chinese will deploy systems not seeking to provide service in China, but they're seeking to expand their sphere of influence," Satellite Industry Association President Tom Stroup told Axios. "And just as they did with Huawei equipment, there's the potential to do the same thing with satellite."Our thought bubble: Axios China expert Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian notes that China could potentially use such a satellite network for mass data collection and surveillance of internet traffic.What to watch: China is behind on satellite broadband, but if the Chinese deploy the Huawei playbook of offering cheaper and reliable equipment abroad, the U.S. will need an answer, notes Ainikki Riikonen, a research assistant for the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for New American Security."It would have huge geopolitical benefits for China, especially if they can increase other countries' reliance on it to do installation and upkeep of information networks," Riikonen told Axios.Go deeper: Why Huawei is the United States' 5G boogeymanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams

    Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25. Makes sense they'd hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams. The Bulldogs' Corey Kispert and the Bears' Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.

  • Dodge Challenger Driver Causes Fatal Wreck

    This is just sad all around…

  • Canadian panel changes tack, recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

    The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had said on Mar. 1 that AstraZeneca doses should only be given to those between the ages of 18 and 64 because clinical trials had featured very few people 65 or older. The committee said in a statement there is now real-world evidence from the United Kingdom, which has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 65 and older.

  • Prince Harry Has Spoken to William and Charles, but 'Conversations Were Not Productive,' Says Gayle King

    "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet," Gayle King said

  • Zara’s Swimwear Collection Is Here — & These Are The Best Styles

    Every year around this time, brands begin a slow rollout of swimwear, easing shoppers out of their winter puffers and into styles more fitting for the warm days to come. And every year, we wait for the swimwear brand that offers affordable and up-to-date styles time and time again: Zara. Well, the wait is officially over. This week, Zara released its first big batch of swimwear, meaning that it’s time to start preparing for beach season’s imminent arrival. Alongside an abundance of other warm-weather trends — including, but not limited to, linen suits, crochet dresses, and asymmetric knitwear — in Zara’s new-in section, were swimsuits of all kinds. For maillots, the selection ranged from ribbed to ruffled and cut-out styles — in colors like chocolate brown and regal purple. In the bikini section, two-pieces ran the gamut, from skimpy and concealed to printed and monochrome. In other words, there’s a style for everyone. Now all you have left to do is find which one is best suited for you. Ahead, shop our favorites from Zara’s just-launched swimwear collection. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Zara Bikini Top, $, available at ZaraZara High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $, available at ZaraZara Textured Asymmetric Swimsuit, $, available at ZaraZara Cut-Out Laser-Cut Swimsuit, $, available at ZaraZara Bandeau Bikini Top, $, available at ZaraZara Brazilian Style Bikini Bottom, $, available at ZaraZara Large Ruffle Swimsuit, $, available at ZaraZara Textured Weave Bikini Top, $, available at ZaraZara Textured Weave Bikini Bottom, $, available at ZaraZara Tied Printed Bikini Top, $, available at ZaraZara Reversible Printed Bikini Bottoms, $, available at ZaraZara Textured Weave Bikini Top, $, available at ZaraZara Textured Weave Bikini Bottom, $, available at ZaraLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?14 Spring Trends Featured In Zara's Spring LineZara’s Sale Section Has Half-Off Wardrobe StaplesZara’s Winter Sale Features Trends Of The Season

  • Starbucks Just Released Super-Rare Glass and Copper 50th Anniversary Cups

    And wait until you see the mermaid-tail mug! 😱

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

    The historic snowstorm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains is heading to the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • Child dead after dog attack in New Jersey

    A dog attack left a child dead and a woman injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Foxconn could shift mission of underwhelming Wisconsin plant to electric vehicles

    Wisconsin plant has been scaled back sharply since its announcement in 2017, when then-Gov. Scott Walker and then-President Donald Trump promoted it as a major economic triumph.