Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

A health worker holds a vial as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, in Hai Duong
·2 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month.

"COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Vietnam have been impacted by the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic in the world," the government said in a statement.

Vietnam's Drug Administration has asked importers to try to secure as soon as possible safe vaccines from more sources, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and China's Sinovac, the statement said.

Vietnam's vaccination campaign, which was launched on March 8, has relied solely on the batch of 117,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it received last month.

The country has so far approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use against COVID-19.

Earlier on Wednesday, UNICEF said on behalf of the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility that the projected deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries, including Vietnam, had to be delayed due to production delays.

"Vietnam is now due to receive 811,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the next three weeks," UNICEF said. "This quantity is smaller than previously announced for the first shipment."

The government has previously said it would acquire a total of 150 million vaccine doses, through direct purchases from producers and via the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

The Ministry of Health said last week that Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be put into use in 2022, noting that four Vietnamese companies were engaged in vaccine research and production and two were undertaking human tests.

The Southeast Asian country has been praised for its efforts to contain the virus through mass testing and tracing and strict quarantining. It has recorded 2,576 COVID-19 infections and 35 deaths due to the disease.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam says approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

    Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, its health ministry said, the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the Southeast Asian country after the AstraZeneca vaccine. "The approval of Sputnik V vaccine was based on data about its safety, quality and efficiency," the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday on its website. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes the vaccine, said in a statement on the Sputnik V website that it had now been approved for use in 56 countries with a combined population of over 1.5 billion people.

  • Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3

    Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine have been given worldwide, including in China. China has approved its use in adults but it has not yet been used in children, because their immune systems may respond differently to the vaccine.

  • Fauci calls 'outdated' data in AstraZeneca's US vaccine trial 'unfortunate'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday criticized what he described as "outdated" information in AstraZeneca’s U.S. vaccine trial as "unfortunate" and acknowledged concerns with accuracy could lead to problems getting more Americans to take the vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorized in the United States. Early Monday, the company announced promising data in a press release, saying its vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate and was 100% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

  • Mozambique conflict: Why are US forces there?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Masks and gloves are saving lives — and causing pollution

    Disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are safeguarding untold lives during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pacific Beach Coalition recently noticed a dramatic increase in discarded PPE on beaches in and around the city of Pacifica, south of San Francisco, where it's been doing monthly cleanups for nearly 25 years.

  • Putin raps EU official over comments on Sputnik V vaccine

    President Vladimir Putin hit back on Monday at a European Union official who said its members had absolutely no need for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, describing the comment as strange and suggesting it was at odds with EU citizens' interests. EU's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton had said the EU did not need the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and could achieve immunity across the continent using European production.

  • In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

    Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it.

  • Inside the 'spring revolution' opposing Myanmar's military coup

    For the last seven weeks, Myint Htwe has been moving between secret locations, organizing meetings and planning protests. The 45-year-old is one of a group of deposed Myanmar lawmakers attempting to reconstruct the civilian government after it was dissolved by the military in its Feb. 1 coup. Myint Htwe and scores of other politicians, officials and activists are taking part in an unprecedented struggle for control of Myanmar playing out across the country and overseas.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth drops threat to vote against white Biden nominees after AAPI representation 'assurances'

    A few hours after saying she would vote against President Biden's white judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees until he picks more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reversed course Tuesday night. Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders." "The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?" Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisCOVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

  • UK cannot eliminate coronavirus completely, Boris Johnson claims

    Boris Johnson has admitted that eradicating Covid-19 is likely to be impossible because Britain’s “globalised economy” means it cannot go it “alone”. The Prime Minister said that while it may be an “objective for humanity”, it was clear from listening to scientists for “many, many months” that an elimination strategy did not make sense. His comments were echoed by the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, who said the chances of wiping out the virus was as “close to zero as makes no difference”. The chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance added that the focus as the UK left lockdown was to keep infection numbers as low as possible, with the Government pinning its hopes on the vaccination programme and mass testing as the country gradually returns to normality. Their downbeat assessment came at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the first lockdown, with Mr Johnson stating that the country was now “step by step, jab by jab” on its way to “reclaiming our freedoms.” However, appearing at a meeting of the backbench 1922 committee afterwards, he came under fresh pressure from Tory rebels to move faster in lifting restrictions with several raising concerns over the impact on the hospitality industry. Asked by one MP if he believed a third wave of infections spreading through Europe risked derailing the roadmap, Mr Johnson said it was “inevitable” it would reach the UK but insisted “we are prepared.” Ahead of crunch votes on Thursday on renewing emergency powers in the Coronavirus Act and approving new roadmap regulations, he also faced separate calls to set out a clear” plan for overseas summer holidays or face another revolt in Parliament. After holding a minute’s silence earlier in the day to commemorate the tens of thousands of Britons who have died after testing positive for covid-19 within 28 days, Mr Johnson also announced that a memorial would be built in their honour. "At the right moment we will come together as a country to build a fitting and a permanent memorial to the loved ones we've lost and to commemorate this whole period,” he added. "For month after month, our collective fight against coronavirus was like fighting in the dark against a callous and invisible enemy until science helped us to turn the lights on and gain the upper hand."

  • Japan state-funded hotel deal pays rent to Myanmar defence ministry

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A consortium of private Japanese firms and a Japanese state entity paid rent on a multi-million dollar hotel and office development that ultimately went to Myanmar’s defence ministry, six company and government officials told Reuters. It is the first time Japan has acknowledged the project benefits Myanmar’s defence ministry, which is controlled by the military under the country’s constitution. The payments, starting in 2017, are not illegal but are potentially embarrassing for Japan given United Nations investigators have alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar’s military.

  • Third wave in Europe will 'wash up on our shores', warns Boris Johnson

    Britain must brace for another wave of coronavirus infections being imported from Europe as cases rise on the continent, the Prime Minister has warned. Boris Johnson said he expected the third wave of Covid-19 infections, seen in countries such as France and Italy, to "wash up on our shores as well". But Mr Johnson said he did not think the European Union wanted to block vaccine exports from reaching the UK, following suggestions Brussels could stop supplies from crossing the Channel amid struggles with its own rollout. Speaking to broadcasters at BAE Systems in Lancashire on Monday, Mr Johnson said: "I've talked to our (European) friends repeatedly over the period - we're all facing the same pandemic, we all have the same problems. "If there is one thing that is worth stressing it's that on the continent right now you can see sadly there is a third wave under way. "People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well. "I expect that we will feel those effects in due course. "That's why we're getting on with our vaccination programme as fast as we can but a vaccination campaign and developing vaccines, rolling them out - these are international projects and they require international co-operation." His comments come after several regions in France, including Paris, spent their first weekend under a limited month-long lockdown. Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds responded by calling for a "more comprehensive hotel quarantine system", and said it was "unacceptable" that an enforced hotel stay applied to only 1% of international arrivals. Care minister Helen Whately, speaking earlier, said it was "premature" to consider booking a holiday abroad with coronavirus rates on the rise elsewhere and urged Britons to "hold off" on making foreign travel plans. She told BBC Breakfast: "What I would counsel is caution at the moment for people to hold off on booking because, as anybody can see, we are in a situation where there are rising rates in many countries in Europe and we know that also something that comes with rising rates is increased rates of variants." Ms Whately also, addressing the vaccines row with the EU, cautioned Brussels away from "vaccine nationalism" over proposals to block exports of coronavirus jabs to the UK. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has come under pressure over the EU's relatively poor vaccine rollout, had ramped up the rhetoric at the weekend, saying the EU had the power to "forbid" doses from leaving the bloc. The threat reflects growing frustration on the continent that the EU is not getting the supplies it expected from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is manufacturing the Oxford vaccine. Reports have suggested the latest focus of the row is on AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the Halix plant in the Netherlands, with officials arguing they should be kept for the EU rather than allowed to be exported to the UK. The Prime Minister looked to cool talk of tension between London and Brussels over vaccine supply when asked about it on Monday. Mr Johnson spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, following talks earlier in the week with Ms von der Leyen and the Dutch and Belgian prime ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo. "I'm reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don't want to see blockades, I think that's very important," Mr Johnson told broadcasters. The Prime Minister is expected to hold further conversations with his EU counterparts ahead of a virtual summit on Thursday where European leaders are due to consider a possible export ban. Downing Street told reporters it remained "confident" in the UK's vaccine supplies, and that the Government was "on track" to offer a jab to all those aged over 50 by April 15 and all adults by July. The use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in Europe has been hit by fears over blood clots, although the European Medicines Agency concluded it was a "safe and effective" jab. On Monday, data from a US-led trial showed the vaccine is 79 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers 100% protection against severe disease. The jab, which has been the subject of controversy in Europe over concerns about links to very rare blood clots, is also 100 per cent effective at keeping people out of hospital with severe illness, the study found. Across the EU, just over 10 per cent of adults have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine but in the UK the figure is over 50 per cent.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance hires CFO in a step towards IPO

    TikTok owner ByteDance has hired Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for a newly created role as chief finance officer, in a sign that the tech company is moving towards a much-anticipated initial public offering of one or some of its businesses. ByteDance has been considering whether to go for a standalone public listing for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, or list some of its Chinese operations, including Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, as a package in Hong Kong or Shanghai, Reuters has reported. ByteDance has also been looking at a listing for its non-China business, which includes TikTok that is not available in China, in Europe or the United States.

  • Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

    Ten lives were stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson 10 years ago.

  • SMCP Flags Ongoing Strength in China as Crisis Weighs Elsewhere

    Consumers in China can dress avatars of themselves in Sandro and Maje apparel.

  • America's billionaires got 44% richer during the pandemic while more than 80 million people in the US lost their jobs

    2020 saw the minting of 43 new billionaires in the US.

  • If Tesla Knows When A Driver Isn't Paying Attention, Why Doesn't It Warn In The Moment?

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) in-car cameras for driver monitoring are a privacy concern, as per Consumer Reports. What Happened: The New York-based nonprofit member organization said that the safety benefits of driver monitoring through the cameras are undermined by privacy concerns. “If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn’t paying attention, it needs to warn the driver at the moment, like other automakers already do,” according to Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ auto test center. A senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, John Davisson, told Consumer Reports that while there may be legal protections on who can access the data from the cameras there’s a possibility that “insurance companies, police, regulators, and other parties in accidents will be able to obtain that data.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Davisson also raised the possibility of data access by malicious actors and Tesla itself using it for purposes other than safety research. Why It Matters: The approach taken by the Elon Musk-led automaker is different from other automakers such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) in that the other automakers’ driver monitoring systems do not record, save, or transmit data or video, noted Consumer Reports. The systems of these automakers reportedly rely on infrared technology instead of video to identify the driver’s head position and to determine eye movement. The Chinese government last week restricted Tesla vehicle’s access to military and sensitive state-owned enterprises over concerns arising on the capability of cameras installed on and inside the vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk dismissed the Chinese worries by saying that there was a strong incentive for Tesla to “be very confidential with any information. ... If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.’ Notably also last week, Tesla revoked access to its full-self driving software for drivers who did not pay enough heed to the road Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $662.16 on Tuesday. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At ,000: What You Need To KnowIs Elon Musk's Influence On Dogecoin Price Waning?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla cars can be bought in Bitcoin

    Elon Musk announced his company would accept the virtual currency as payment for a new car.

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • Tesla Supplier AU Optronics In Talks To Manufacture Car Displays In North America: Report

    Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp. (Pink: AUOTY), which is Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) major supplier of displays, is exploring the possibility of expanding its manufacturing outside of Taiwan and China. What Happened: AU Optronics has held talks with several of its customers to set up facilities for assembling car displays, Nikkei reported, citing Paul Peng, the company's chairman. While AU Optronics is decided on setting up shop in North America — either in the U.S. and Mexico — it is also exploring the option of having assembly plants in other regions, including Southeast Asia, the report said. Thailand is one of the locations the company is reportedly eyeing in Asia due to the fact that Japanese automakers have already established a supply chain here. The proposed expansion would mark a paradigm shift for the panel industry, which so far has been concentrated in Asia. Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report Why It's Important: The move away from Asia is precipitated by pressure from automotive clients, which are rooting for more localized production that would save them shipping and logistics cost, the Nikkei report said. "Supplying the automotive market is highly customized. Display makers generally need to do more assembly work to link displays with other systems and then ship them to customers, so we need to be close to customers and the market, instead of only supplying screens," the Nikkei said, citing Peng. AU Optronics' drive to expand overseas was initially due to demand from its notebook clients, which were worried about U.S tariffs on imports from China. While the demand from notebook manufacturers have slowed, automotive clients are now placing more orders, according to the Nikkei report. Related Link: Why Tesla Owners May Have To Pay To Replace Their Touch Screens Halfway Through Life Of Vehicle Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWill The Sun Shine Or Dim On Solar Energy Stocks? An Analyst Illuminates The IssueA Spotlight On Israel's Rollout Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine, Why Some Have Privacy Concerns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.