Vietnam sees 423 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April outbreak

A woman exercises at a park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Wednesday reported 423 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of new infections reported since the start of its latest outbreak late in April.

Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Bac Giang, home to suppliers to global tech firms. Vietnam has recorded 11,635 infections overall, 72% of which have been reported in the current outbreak. It has recorded 61 fatalities.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

