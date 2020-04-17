Vietnam Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets 2020: Regulatory Environment, Fixed-Line Broadband Market, Fixed Network Operators, Telecommunications Infrastructure, Data Centres, Digital Economy

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MIC considers plans to close down GSM infrastructure from the beginning of 2022 and repurpose spectrum for LTE and 5G

Vietnamese MNOs gear up for 5G commercial launches by mid-2020

Viettel trials 2.6GHz range for LTE services

This report includes operator data for 2019, regulator's market data to January 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



As a communist state and a centrally planned economy Vietnam has undergone significant structural changes over the years. The government has progressively introduced a degree of competition into the economy, and in this regard it plans to part privatise the state's holdings in telcos as well as a large number of other enterprises.



Fixed broadband penetration in Vietnam remains relatively low, mainly due to the limited number of fixed lines and the dominance of the mobile platform. Internet speeds are also relatively low, and although there is good connectivity via submarine cables the frequent cable breaks have given the country a reputation for unreliable connectivity.



Fixed broadband access is dominated by DSL though in recent years the government has focussed on fibre, and growth in the sector is largely based on expanding fibre infrastructure.



Growth in Vietnam's mobile market over the past five years has been moderate, in part due to the high penetration. Subscriber growth is expected to remain e relatively low over the next few years, though it will be stimulated by the development of 5G services among operators, and by the government's efforts to make smartphone ownership universal.



The country is well on the path towards commercialising 5G services, with test licenses having been issued in early 2019 and services anticipated by the end of 2020. The government's plans for 5G include repurposing GSM spectrum from 2022 and granting licenses for spectrum in the 2.6GHz range to increase network quality.



Ho Chi Minh City is set to become the first smart city in Vietnam, focusing on cloud computing infrastructure, big data, data warehouses and data centres and security-monitoring centres, and developing an open data ecosystem to achieve its 2020 goal.



Companies Mentioned



VNPT

Vinaphone

Mobifone

Viettel

S-Fone

EVN Telecom

Vietnamobile

GMobile

FPT Telecom

VTC

GTel

Key Topics Covered



1 Key statistics



2 Regional Market Comparison



3 Country overview



4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis



5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Regulatory authorities

5.2 Mobile network developments



6 Mobile market

6.1 Mobile statistics

6.2 Mobile broadband statistics

6.3 Mobile infrastructure

6.4 Major mobile operators



7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Fixed broadband statistics

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

7.5 Other fixed broadband services



8 Fixed network operators

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vietnam Post & Telecommunications (VNPT)

8.3 Viettel

8.4 FPT Telecom

8.5 GTel



9 Telecommunications infrastructure

9.1 Fixed line statistics

9.2 Cross VietNam Cable System (CVCS)

9.3 International infrastructure



10 Data Centres

10.1 Regional Overview

10.2 Market Drivers

10.3 Local data centre providers



11 Digital economy

11.1 E-Government

11.2 E-Health

11.3 E-Education

11.4 Smart Meters

11.5 Smart Cities

11.6 Technology parks/focus areas



12 Appendix Historic data



