Vietnam veteran who earned the Medal of Honor says Afghanistan now looks 'just like' Saigon in 1975

A Taliban fighter poses for a photo as he patrols inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Gulabuddin Amiri/Associated Press

The Biden administration has rejected comparisons of Afghanistan and Vietnam.

But a Vietnam veteran who earned the Medal of Honor said the current situation is "just like Vietnam in 1975."

The Taliban is making rapid gains, pushing the US to evacuate the embassy in Kabul.

The Biden administration has repeatedly rejected comparing the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan to the chaotic conclusion of the Vietnam War in the mid-1970s.

But retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism in Vietnam, on Friday told MSNBC's "Katy Tur Reports" that what's happening in Afghanistan "looks just like Vietnam in 1975."

"And what the administration is really hoping to avoid is a reprise of 1979 when in Iran our people in the embassy were captured and incarcerated for 444 days," Jacobs added.

In July, President Joe Biden was adamant that the situation in Afghanistan was nothing like Vietnam.

"The Taliban is not ... the North Vietnamese army. They're not - they're not remotely comparable in terms of capability," Biden told reporters. "There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the - of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable."

As the Taliban rapidly makes gains in Afghanistan and the Afghan military's total defeat increasingly appears to be on the horizon, the US has moved to evacuate most personnel from its embassy in Kabul. The US is sending in roughly 3,000 additional troops to help with the process.

The image of people being evacuated by helicopter from the rooftop of the US Embassy in Saigon in 1975 has been seared into the memory of many Americans as one of the most embarrassing moments for the US in modern history. Critics of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal have zeroed in on this imagery.

The helicopter zone at the US embassy in Saigon, Vietnam, on April 29, 1975, showing last minute evacuation of authorized personnel and civilians. AP

"Unless President Biden adjusts course quickly, the Taliban is on track to secure a significant military victory," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Thursday. "The latest news of a further drawdown at our Embassy and a hasty deployment of military forces seem like preparations for the fall of Kabul. President Biden's decisions have us hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to throw cold water on Vietnam parallels.

"We're not focused on the history of the Vietnam war," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday when asked about the parallels between the present chaos in Afghanistan and the fall of Saigon.

But many continue to make comparisons between the two wars, which are both widely viewed as massive failures for the US.

"What we are facing are the optics of mass murder," Matt Zeller, a former CIA analyst, told MSNBC. "Everyone is talking about that image of the helicopter in Saigon, and that is what the Biden administration is most afraid of, and through their own action, they have engendered that moment."

Caitlin Talmadge, associate professor at Georgetown University's foreign service school, in tweets said that what's transpiring in Afghanistan is "in purely military terms, MUCH more dramatic" than the end of the Vietnam War.

"The Taliban is significantly outperforming what the North Vietnamese army did," Talmadge said. "Let's remember the North Vietnamese army was a highly skilled, ARMORED force capable of complex, combined arms operations. It was backed by a SUPERPOWER. Taliban is formidable but doesn't have these advantages."

Biden on Tuesday said he does not regret giving the order to withdraw troops and end the longest war in US history.

"Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces," Biden said. "And Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands - lost to death and injury - thousands of American personnel. They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

