Vietnamese American actor Kelly Marie Tran arrives to the Oscars wearing a green ao dai

Vietnamese American actor Kelly Marie Tran arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Monday wearing a green traditional ao dai designed by Thai Nguyen.



Along with the traditional Vietnamese dress, Tran’s outfit also featured a green khan dong, a traditional Vietnamese headpiece.



According to a Facebook post written by Nguyen, his design was the first traditional ao dai to be worn on an Oscars red carpet.













“Kelly, thank you for doing this for the Vietnamese culture,” Nyugen added. “I’m so grateful for this historic moment with you!”



Tran became well known for her roles as Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). She also featured as the voice of Raya in Disney’s southeast Asian animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which was released in March 2021.



“Raya and the Last Dragon” was nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars.





