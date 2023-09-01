Vietnamese beauty queen defends her comments on ‘sugar dating’ after controversy

[Source]

Miss Fitness Vietnam 2022 runner-up Lê Phương Thảo has spoken out after stirring controversy by expressing support for "sugar dating."

How it started: Lê, 29, drew backlash on Wednesday for a video she posted on social media where she reportedly said she supports “women being 'sugar babies,' as long as you don't interfere in any marriage.” She reasoned that older men have already established their finances and careers, while younger men are still building theirs.

About the lifestyle: Sugar dating involves an intimate relationship between an older, wealthier person and a younger individual in exchange for money, gifts, trips and other material objects.

Social media reacts: Several people have criticized Thảo for promoting an “unhealthy” lifestyle to women, with one Vietnamese social media user calling the mindset “lazy.”

More from NextShark: Taiwanese Man Forced to Sell PS5 After Wife Learns It's Not an Air Purifier

Addressing the criticism: Speaking to NgoiSao on Thursday, Lê explained that her comments were misunderstood, saying, “I said I supported dating older men as they had the ability to take care of women thanks to their financial and career accomplishments. ... Many are distorting the definition of the term 'sugar dating' to criticize me."

Lê pointed out that she does not support being a non-consensual third-party in a relationship. She also said that women should choose a partner who has good ethics and better financial stability, explaining that women’s careers are often derailed after they give birth.

“If you choose to get married to men who don't possess the ability to take care of your family, then you will have to do two things at the same time: give birth and make money,” Lê explained.

More from NextShark: Saint Von Colucci's family allegedly plans to sue journalists for 'baseless hoax claims'

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Manila store to allow customers to pay with onions

Australian influencer cries over triggering ‘monkey show’ in Thailand in viral TikTok