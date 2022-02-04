Vietnamese Cafe Struggles To Stay Open | Crown Heights Review

Prospect Heights-Crown Heights, NY — Here are some share-worthy stories from the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights Patch this week:

Coconana was opened late last year by two women who met in a Facebook travel group and bonded over udon noodles — and the same last name.

Joseph Batrony Jr. was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Friday for the $1.2 million scheme, prosecutors said.

Two buildings have landed on city's the affordable housing lottery, one of which requires a salary as low as $9, 875, records show.

Aaron Mostofsky was arrested after a meme of him in a fur coat and stolen police vest surfaced from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The lawyer lined his own bank account with settlement checks while telling clients the money was delayed by court closures, officials said.

The East Flatbush man was charged with assault this week, just over a week after the attack, according to police.

The man was found shot in the head Monday morning near the Crown Heights border, police said.

After the deadly Times Square attack, the MTA released a study showing which stations could be fitted with doors—but don't hold your breath.

Devon Smalls, 23, had been in critical condition since he was hit by a Q train earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights Patch