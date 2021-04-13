Vietnamese electric motorbike startup Dat Bike raises $2.6M led by Jungle Ventures

Catherine Shu
·3 min read
Son Nguyen, founder and chief executive officer of Dat Bike on one of the startup&#39;s motorbikes
Son Nguyen, founder and chief executive officer of Dat Bike on one of the startup's motorbikes

Son Nguyen, founder and chief executive officer of Dat Bike

Dat Bike, a Vietnamese startup with ambitions to become the top electric motorbike company in Southeast Asia, has raised $2.6 million in pre-Series A funding led by Jungle Ventures. Made in Vietnam with mostly domestic parts, Dat Bike’s selling point is its ability to compete with gas motorbikes in terms of pricing and performance. Its new funding is the first time Jungle Ventures has invested in the mobility sector and included participation from Wavemaker Partners, Hustle Fund and iSeed Ventures.

Founder and chief executive officer Son Nguyen began learning how to build bikes from scrap parts while working as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. In 2018, he moved back to Vietnam and launched Dat Bike. More than 80% of households in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam own two-wheeled vehicles, but the majority are fueled by gas. Nguyen told TechCrunch that many people want to switch to electric motorbikes, but a major obstacle is performance.

Nguyen said that Dat Bike offers three times the performance (5 kW versus 1.5 kW) and 2 times the range (100 km versus 50 km) of most electric motorbikes in the market, at the same price point. The company’s flagship motorbike, called Weaver, was created to compete against gas motorbikes. It seats two people, which Nguyen noted is an important selling point in Southeast Asian countries, and has a 5000W motor that accelerates from 0 to 50 km per hour in three seconds. The Weaver can be fully charged at a standard electric outlet in about three hours, and reach up to 100 km on one charge (the motorbike’s next iteration will go up to 200 km on one charge).

Dat Bike’s opened its first physical store in Ho Chi Minh City last December. Nguyen said the company “has shipped a few hundred motorbikes so far and still have a backlog of orders.” He added that it saw a 35% month-over-month growth in new orders after the Ho Chi Minh City store opened.

At 39.9 million dong, or about $1,700 USD, Weaver’s pricing is also comparable to the median price of gas motorbikes. Dat Bike partners with banks and financial institutions to offer consumers twelve-month payment plans with no interest.

Giving EV batteries a second life for sustainability and profit

“These guys are competing with each other to put the emerging middle class of Vietnam on the digital financial market for the first time ever and as a result, we get a very favorable rate,” he said.

While Vietnam’s government hasn’t implemented subsidies for electric motorbikes yet, the Ministry of Transportation has proposed new regulations mandating electric infrastructure at parking lots and bike stations, which Nguyen said will increase the adoption of electric vehicles. Other Vietnamese companies making electric two-wheeled vehicles include VinFast and PEGA.

One of Dat Bike's advantages is that its bikes are developed in house, with locally-sourced parts. Nguyen said the benefits of manufacturing in Vietnam, instead of sourcing from China and other countries, include streamlined logistics and a more efficient supply chain, since most of Dat Bike’s suppliers are also domestic.

“There are also huge tax advantages for being local, as import tax for bikes is 45% and for bike parts ranging from 15% to 30%,” said Nguyen. “Trade within Southeast Asia is tariff-free though, which means that we have a competitive advantage to expand to the region, compare to foreign imported bikes.”

Dat Bike plans to expand by building its supply chain in Southeast Asia over the next two to three years, with the help of investors like Jungle Ventures.

In a statement, Jungle Ventures founding partner Amit Anand said, “The $25 billion two-wheeler industry in Southeast Asia in particular is ripe for reaping benefits of new developments in electric vehicles and automation. We believe that Dat Bike will lead this charge and create a new benchmark not just in the region but potentially globally for what the next generation of two-wheeler electric vehicles will look and perform like.”

Gogoro unveils Eeyo, its new ebike brand

Recommended Stories

  • Iran claims Israel behind explosion that caused nuclear facility blackout

    ABC News’ Ian Pannell details what happened to the Natanz nuclear facility and the new tensions over Israel’s alleged role in the power blackout.

  • Amazon is having a one-day sale on Greenworks power tools—up to $120 off

    The ultimate yard sale: Score deep discounts on cordless lawn mowers. leaf blowers and more.

  • Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips

    President Joe Biden used a virtual meeting with corporate leaders about a global shortage of semiconductors to push Monday for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, telling them that the U.S. should be the world’s computer chip leader. Biden made an appearance at the meeting between administration officials and company leaders held to discuss developing a stronger U.S. computer chip supply chain.

  • Intel wants to make chips for automakers to help with the global shortage

    Intel has laid out a plan to help automakers dealing with the global semiconductor shortage that has left companies like GM canceling production shifts.

  • Have you heard? These 'outstanding' wireless earbuds are just $10 at Amazon — save nearly 70 percent

    Shoppers love how fast the buds charge up — and they're waterproof too.

  • An HIV Vaccine Is Getting Promising Results

    A new HIV vaccine has shown a 97% response rate in Phase I clinical trials. Currently, HIV affects more than 38 million people globally. If approved, this vaccine could become the first stage of a multi-step strategy to combat HIV and other viral diseases. And the next phase of clinical trials will begin to incorporate technology developed by Moderna, which was also used in Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine successfully stimulated the production of rare immune cells needed to generate antibodies against HIV, which causes AIDS and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections, reported non-profit organizations IAVI and Scripps Research. “This study demonstrates proof of principle for a new vaccine concept for HIV, a concept that could be applied to other pathogens, as well,” said William Schief, a professor and immunologist at Scripps Research and executive director of vaccine design at IAVI’s Neutralizing Antibody Center (NAC). The vaccine is meant to act as an immune primer that triggers the activation of cells via a process called “germline-targeting,” according to The European Pharmaceutical Review. Its purpose is to act as the first step in a vaccine regimen that would elicit the production of a variety of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs). Stimulating this type of response has reportedly been pursued in HIV research for decades because it could target a wide range of HIV variants. The surface of HIV has proteins called spikes. Antibodies generated by a future version of this vaccine would disable them from entering human cells. While a 97% response rate is exceptionally positive, it is important to note that this is representative of an initial study of 48 adult volunteers who enrolled in the trial. Phase I testing marks the first time a vaccine is tested on a small group of adults in order to evaluate its safety and measure immune responses. This vaccine will undergo another Phase I clinical trial. After all Phase I trials are complete, the next step is Phase II trials. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phase II trials expand the clinical study and give the vaccine to people similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. By Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people to test efficacy and safety before being submitted for a rigorous approval and licensing process. Often, vaccines undergo a Phase IV in which the vaccine would go through a formal, ongoing study even after it’s been approved. “As a next step, IAVI and Scripps Research are partnering with the biotechnology company Moderna to develop and test an mRNA-based vaccine that harnesses the approach to produce the same beneficial immune cells,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “Using mRNA technology could significantly accelerate the pace of HIV vaccine development.” This article previously stated that the HIV vaccine already incorporated Moderna technology. It has been updated to reflect that the Moderna technology will be incorporated in the next round of clinical trials. Refinery29 regrets the error. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Happens If You Get COVID Between Vaccines?The Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being Vaccinated9 Common Vaccine Myths, Debunked

  • Search for LSU student missing nearly a week shifts to Mississippi River, officials say

    Kori Gauthier was last seen April 7.

  • KS, MO bills banning trans students from women’s sports could cost NCAA champ sites

    The NCAA says it will host championships in sites “free of discrimination.” Gov. Laura Kelly will decide whether to sign or veto the ban

  • One person dead and a police officer shot and injured at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

    Knoxville Police Department said there were no other known gunshot victims and that the high school had been secured.

  • Teen arrested in Wahooz stabbing. The latest on 5 Boise-area crime, prison incidents

    Police in Ada and Canyon counties have been busy over the past few days.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Glenn Close finds a common humanity with her larger-than-life Mamaw character

    "If anything, I played her down" the actress says of her sharp-tongued "Hillbilly Elegy" matriarch

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Knoxville school shooting: One killed and another detained as gunfire left police officer wounded

    One man was killed and a police officer injured at a Tennessee high school shooting on Monday afternoon. Knoxville police confirmed that the man reportedly armed was killed in a shootout at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3.15 pm local time. Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would lead the probe into the shooting, while the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed special agents from their Nashville office responded to assist law enforcement.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Daunte Wright shooting by police 'accidental'

    Daunte Wright was fatally shot after an officer mistook her gun for a Taser, the police chief says.