Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to import new crossovers for US market

Vietnamese electric car manufacturer Vinfast will import three variants of its crossovers to the U.S market to join its already released VF 8.

Key details: VinFast is expected to import the VF 9, a three-row crossover, this year, followed by the compact VF 7 and the subcompact VF 6 next year.

The new models will reportedly come from Vietnam before the company starts its production in the U.S. through its $2 billion North Carolina factory in 2025, according to Automotive News.

Release dates: VinFast has yet to officially announce the exact release dates for the new models. Currently, the company’s website only accepts reservations for the VF 9 model starting at $83,000. Meanwhile, the VF 6 and VF 7 still have an “Available Soon” tag.

During an auto show in Los Angeles back in November 2022, VinFast first unveiled its plan to release the VF 6 and VF 7 in 2024.

A grand debut: Last month, VinFast made its Nasdaq Global Select Market debut and became the largest Vietnamese company listed on the U.S. stock market by market capitalization. The company is now worth $85 billion — more than companies such as Ford ($48 billion), General Motors ($45 billion) and Chrysler Stellantis ($31 billion).

News of this came after reports revealed that VinFast only received 128 car registrations between January and May in the U.S. this year.

