Vietnamese married couple and gunman dead after W.Va. nail salon shooting

A 52-year-old man fatally shot a Vietnamese couple at a nail salon in West Virginia.

Summersville officers responded to a shooting at Jo’s Nails & Spa just before 6:40 p.m. on July 28.

The gunman, identified as 52-year-old Patrick Wayne Cater, opened fire in the salon and fatally shot Khuyen Van Le, 45, and Phi Anh Le, 40. The married couple were reportedly coworkers at the salon.

Two officers opened fire at the shooter, according to the police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cater had been working at the salon earlier during the day of the shooting. He left and came back with a semiautomatic pistol, Police Chief John Nowak reportedly said.

The West Virginia State Police are currently investigating the incident.

