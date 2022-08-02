How a Vietnamese village is keeping an 800-year-old papermaking tradition alive
One sheet of traditional Vietnamese dó paper can last 800 years. Only a few families in Bac Ninh province still put in the weeks it takes to transform a piece of bark into a single sheet. But industrialized paper mills have brought this craft to the brink of extinction. So how is this centuries-old craft still standing? Zo Project- Spirit of Vietnam Handmade Paper —- Website: www.Zoproject.com Facebook: Zoproject Instagram.com/zoprojecthanoi Etsy.com/shop/zoproject