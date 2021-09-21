Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to sign $2 billion deal with GE for engines on Boeing jets

Crew members stand near an Airbus A321 aircraft of Bamboo Airways before a flight at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi
·1 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday.

The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement.

The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline's wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.

"This new signing agreement will be an important milestone for the airline to expand its transcontinental flight network, connecting Vietnam with medium- and long-range markets," the statement said.

The airline said it will open a representative office in the United States and sign agreements with San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport this week, paving the way for its first test of a non-stop flight between the countries on Thursday.

Bamboo said it aims to finalise procedures for non-stop commercial flights to the United Sates early next year, pending government approvals.

Bamboo said it is also seeking to expand its international flight network and open more routes to Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

(Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three men who targeted, robbed over 70 Asian women in the Bay Area have been charged

    On Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against three men connected to a series of robberies that targeted over 70 Asian women across the Bay Area. The details: Derje Blanks, 23, and Anthony Robinson, 24, were arrested on Sept. 8, according to CBS San Francisco. The third suspect, Cameron Moody, 27, was arrested in Union City on Friday.

  • China is financing infrastructure projects around the world – many could harm nature and Indigenous communities

    Chinese engineers pose after welding the first seamless rails for the China-Laos railway in Vientiane, Laos, June 18, 2020. Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua via Getty ImagesChina is shaping the future of economic development through its Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious multi-billion-dollar international push to better connect itself to the rest of the world through trade and infrastructure. Through this venture, China is providing over 100 countries with funding they have long sought for roads, rai

  • Hong Kong Property Tycoons Take $6.7 Billion Hit on China Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The families behind Hong Kong’s four top property giants saw $6.7 billion wiped off the value of their assets on Monday as investors headed for the exit, fearful that Beijing will order housing price controls.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s noone around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is B

  • Northrop Grumman now has five B-21 stealth bombers in production

    The program is making good progress, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Took Another Jab at Biden. It’s a Bad Time for a Fight.

    There is a lot going on at Tesla these days. There are new models, new capacity and new features for investors to consider.

  • Boxing legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao to run for president in the Philippines in 2022

    On Sunday, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, a Filipino politician and legendary boxer, officially announced his candidacy for the highest position in the Philippine government. We need progress: During a livestreamed speech, the 42-year-old Filipino senator claimed to be a fighter both inside and outside the ring before accepting his political allies’ nomination at a national assembly, according to Reuters.

  • New York state is trying to persuade more than 550,000 commercial driver's license holders to become school bus drivers amid a crippling shortage

    New York also will expedite the commercial driver's license testing process to help tackle its part in a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers.

  • CIA official who traveled with director to India experienced Havana syndrome symptoms: Report

    A CIA official who made a trip to India with Director Bill Burns this month reported symptoms of a mysterious ailment known as Havana syndrome, according to a new report.

  • France is doing everything it can to show its anger at a cancelled $50 billion submarine contract, shocking officials in the US, UK, and Australia

    France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Acura sold all 300 of the NSX Type S, reportedly in 24 hours

    If you were hoping to nab one of the last Acura NSX supercars, Acura has confirmed to Autoblog that it has already sold out the entire allocation of 300 NSX Type S models that were slated for America. While Acura has never planned to assign the NSX to the role of moneymaker — there are RDX and MDX crossovers for that — sales of the hybrid supercar have been shockingly low. Year-to-date sales figures for July 2021 (the last metric prior to Acura's August announcement that the NSX would be canceled) crawled along at just 67 examples sold, not too far off from last year's 70.

  • China 'is going back to a policy of total control,' short seller says amid crackdowns

    Beijing’s latest moves to crackdown on various sectors in the Chinese economy is spooking some investors, and one short seller is calling for a full withdrawal of Chinese investments.

  • Pacquiao faces toughest fight yet in run for Philippines presidency

    Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao may have signed up for his toughest fight yet in running for president of the Philippines, facing doubts about his leadership and commitment as a lawmaker that could dent his appeal and deal a big blow to his ambitions. As an eight-division world champion, Pacquiao is a national treasure, but analysts say he faces a huge challenge to convince the electorate he can lead a nation beset by problems ranging from crime, graft and natural disasters to Islamist extremism, outdated infrastructure and bloated bureaucracy. To win the May 2022 election, Parreño said, Pacquiao must show how he can steer the country and its struggling economy out of one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics.

  • Canadian dollar, TSX slide ahead of uncertain election outcome

    The Canadian dollar fell to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday and the Toronto stock market posted its biggest decline since January as Canadians headed to the polls and worries about China roiled global financial markets. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2810 to the greenback, or 78.06 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Aug. 20 at 1.2895. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power after the dust has settled from Monday's election, but he is likely to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority.

  • Attorney claims restaurant hostess who was attacked for asking proof of vaccination used racial slur

    Their attorneys also claim the hostess, who is white, suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur.

  • 'The last battle for Myanmar': Citizens take up arms in bid to topple junta

    Months after the Feb. 1 coup, citizens are fighting back against Myanmar's brutal military. Many say international pressure has yielded no results.

  • India's Cars24, a used-vehicle sales platform, raises $450M at a $1.84B valuation

    The used car market is getting another major infusion of venture capital today, with one of the faster scaling startups out of India picking up a major round of financing to double down on growth: Cars24 -- a site and app that sells users cars and used two-wheeled motorbikes -- has raised $450 million, a Series F of $340 million and $110 million in debt. DST Global, Falcon Edge and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 co-led the Series F, with Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds also participating. Vikram Chopra, the CEO who co-founded the company in Gurugram with Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid, said that the plan will be to use the funds across a range of areas.