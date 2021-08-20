Vietnam to deploy troops, issues stay-home order as COVID-19 deaths spiral

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Vietnam
·2 min read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will deploy troops in Ho Chi Minh City and prohibit residents from leaving their homes, authorities said on Friday, as the country's biggest city turns to drastic measures to slow a spiralling rate of coronavirus deaths.

Vietnam's toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections, despite weeks of lockdown measures in the business hub of 9 million people, the epicentre of the country's deadliest outbreak.

"We are asking people to stay where you are, not to go outside. Each home, company, factory should be an anti-virus fort," Pham Duc Hai, deputy head of the city's coronavirus authority, said on Friday.

The government said it was preparing to mobilise police and military to enforce the lockdown and deliver food supplies to citizens.

Police with loudspeakers were seen driving around residential areas on Friday instructing people to follow protocols and assuring them food supplies would be provided.

The defence ministry plans to send 1,000 military medics and medical equipment over the weekend, according to a military document reviewed by Reuters.

The government also extended restrictions on Friday in the capital Hanoi by a further 15 days, state media reported.

News of the worsening coronavirus crisis hit Vietnam shares on Friday, with its benchmark index closing down 3.3%.

Vietnam has been slow to procure vaccines and until late April had one of the world's best containment records, with 35 deaths and just over 2,900 cases as of May 1.

But that has since jumped to over 312,000 cases and 7,150 deaths, with about half of the infections and 80% of fatalities in Ho Chi Minh City alone.

Half of Ho Chi Minh City residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but at a meeting late Thursday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered authorities to conduct mass testing there too.

"If you fail to test them all within the next two weeks, it would be your fault," Chinh told health minister Nguyen Thanh Long at the meeting, according to state broadcaster VTV.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases, plans vaccine boosters

    Thailand's passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to boost vaccinations and get on top of one of Asia's most severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8,826, a death ratio of 0.87% of confirmed cases. Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, when few people were vaccinated.

  • China premier vows to punish officials over flood deaths

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to hold officials accountable over mistakes during recent floods that led to the deaths of hundreds of people in a major provincial capital, including 14 who were trapped when the city’s subway system was inundated. More than than 300 people were killed in last month's floods in Henan province, including at least 292 in the provincial capital Zhengzhou. Li on Thursday visited the tunnel of the Zhengzhou’s subway line where passengers recorded harrowing video of flood waters pouring in and filling cars above head height on July 20.

  • It's Shocking Just How Shady Roblox Actually Is

    I’ve long been wary of letting my kids play Roblox because of fears over its community and moderation, along with the fact that I just don’t think its floaty physics and hideous player models are any good. I can now add “a ghastly player economy” to my list of grievances.

  • It’s not your imagination. Charlotte’s airport is one of world’s busiest this summer.

    As post-lockdown travel rebounds, the aviation industry is shifting. No European or Middle East cities made June’s list of the top 20 busiest airports, but Charlotte Douglas has been a constant presence nearly all year.

  • The story behind Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump' accent — and other classic movie secrets

    See what the actor who played young "Forrest Gump" looks like all grown up!

  • Over 20 organizations demand Biden 'redouble' efforts to fight anti-Asian bias

    As the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus is set to end this month, the groups warn that discussions of the report could aggravate anti-Asian hate.

  • Steinway & Sons makes some of the world's most famous grand pianos. But they don't come cheap.

    From finishing each piece with a glossy shine to cutting down blocks of wood by hand — it takes over 200 artisans to craft just one Steinway grand piano. Steinway is one of the most famous piano brands in the world. And depending on the model, it can be one of the priciest. A Steinway Model D ebony concert piano will cost you $187,000. It's the piano of choice for Billy Joel, Lang Lang, and many other professional musicians. But with several other high-end piano brands on the market, why are so many drawn to Steinway? And what makes these pianos so expensive?

  • Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

    An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia's largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months.

  • ‘Foundation': Enjoy the Fall of Rome (in Space) in the Gorgeous Final Trailer (Video)

    It only took 79 years but at long last we’re actually, really getting a big budget adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series. And ahead of the show’s Sept. 24 premiere on Apple TV+, you can watch the official trailer at the top of the page right now. For those just walking into the room, “Foundation” is a multigenerational story that begins with Professor Hari Seldon, creator of a new kind of math called “psychohistory,” who has figured out beyond any doubt that the Galactic Empire, which

  • Jackie Chan saw her potential as an action star. His intensive training defined her career.

    Maggie Q, one of the stars of the new action thriller "The Protege," performs all her own stunts and said it was Jackie Chan who introduced her to the genre.

  • Transfer news: Haaland to Liverpool; Ramsdale to Arsenal

    In the latest transfer news an intriguing Erling Haaland to Liverpool line has popped up, while Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal is progressing.

  • Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. in region 'to stay,' official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Singapore and Vietnam starting on Sunday will show that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said, as Washington seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence. Harris will be the most senior U.S. official to visit the region since President Joe Biden took office in January promising to shore up alliances, which the United States considers key to checking Chinese expansion. A senior White House official told Reuters earlier this month that the vice president's focus would be on defending international rules https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/harris-will-reject-chinas-claim-south-china-sea-during-trip-asia-2021-08-03 in the South China Sea, strengthening U.S. regional leadership and expanding security cooperation in the region.

  • Fed cautions trajectory of pandemic could derail economic progress

    The Federal Reserve is happy with the progress the economy has made so far but cautions that the trajectory of the pandemic could derail things.Driving the news: According to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee policy-setting meeting July 27-28, "various" participants said that tapering of the Fed's asset purchases should start relatively soon, while "several others" said it should start "early next year."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why

  • Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen Chicago officer

    Hundreds paid their respects to Chicago police officer Ella French, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop earlier this month.

  • Vietnamese American refugees who witnessed fall of Saigon urge U.S. to accept more Afghans

    On April 30, 1975, Thanh Duong scaled the 14-foot wall of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, South Vietnam.

  • The Latest: 160 Australians and Afghans evacuated from Kabul

    More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight

  • Is the Yankees lineup from Thursday the best they have? | SportsNite

    After the Yankees won their 7th straight game, Eamon and Sal discuss if this is the lineup New York should stick with, and who deserves an apology more, Brian Cashman or Aaron Boone. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Dow futures drop on worries over U.S. and China

    U.S. stock futures slumped on Friday, amid fears over the delta variant of coronavirus, the imminent tapering of Federal Reserve bond buying and China's restrictions on its domestic economy.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows to stamp out Delta as outbreak widens

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders on Friday to adhere to her strategy to eliminate the fast-spreading Delta variant as she extended a strict lockdown amid a surge in infections. Ardern's critics are questioning if she can repeat last year's feat of almost stamping out COVID-19, as her government struggles to get the population vaccinated in the face of the more infectious Delta variant. "We have been here before...we know the elimination strategy works," Ardern told a news conference.

  • When the WHO director general privately 'lost patience' with China

    When the WHO director general privately 'lost patience' with China