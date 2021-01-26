Vietnam's Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead

  • Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech during the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP)
  • Delegates attend the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (Bui Lam Khanh/VNA via AP)
  • Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech during the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (Bui Doan Tan/VNA via AP)
  • Delegates attend the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP)
  • Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, second left, arrives for the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Nguyen Van Nen, center, secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee arrives for the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, second left, arrives at the national convention center to attend the 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Vietnam's Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, left, arrives for the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Delegates arrive at the national convention center to attend the 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Former Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, second right, arrives for the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • Journalists, sitting at the media center, watch Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam delivering a speech, on screens, during the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
  • A journalist sitting at the media center watches Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam delivering a speech, on screen, during the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)
1 / 12

Vietnam Communist Party

Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech during the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP)
HAU DINH

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party cautioned Tuesday that their country faced opportunities and challenges ahead, as they began a key meeting to set the nation’s path for the next five years.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cited climate change, natural disasters and diseases as among the challenges ahead in his speech before the 13th National Party Congress and aired on state television.

“Globalization and global integration are on the right track, but they are met with the rise of extreme nationalism, strategic competition and trade wars," declared Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the nation’s most powerful leader.

Trong said the coronavirus pandemic compelled the world to strategically adjust policies.

Vietnam has recorded only 1,548 confirmed cases and 35 deaths from COVID-19, making it one of the world's few success stories in containing the virus and as a result, saw its economy expand last year.

The 1,587 party members attending the congress this week will also be deciding the country’s top leaders. The delegates will elect 200 members to the Central Committee, which will choose members of the Politburo, the highest party body. The Politburo will then nominate for general secretary, president, prime minister and National Assembly chairman, and the congress delegates will vote on the nominations.

Conventional wisdom holds that Trong, 76, who has waged a much-needed fight against corruption, will be selected for a third five-year term as party general secretary.

Trong “appears to have been given a second special exemption from mandatory retirement at the age of 65,” Carlyle Thayer, emeritus professor of politics at Australia’s University of New South Wales, said in an email interview.

Thayer and other observers believe that Trong had favored a fellow Politburo member, Tran Quoc Vuong, to succeed him but sought to stay when his pick could not attract sufficient support from members of the Central Committee.

"The Party’s key challenge is to bring about a smooth leadership transition and introduce a slate of new capable leaders that will lead the country for the next five to 10 years,” said Le Hong Hiep, a Fellow in the Vietnam Studies Program at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

If the age rules are changed for Trong and Phuc as a way to ensure continuity, he said, “This will lead to increasing unpredictability and instability in the Party’s succession politics in the coming years if the Party fails to restore these rules and norms afterwards.

“For the time being, however, perhaps the Party’s priority is to introduce an acceptable leadership structure that can help the Party maintain its unity and avoid a leadership crisis,” he suggested.

No changes in foreign policy are foreseen from the congress, with Hanoi’s major challenge continuing to be how to use its relations with the United States to counter China’s aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea, which hinder Vietnam’s efforts to exploit offshore oil and gas.

“Regardless of who is selected for leadership, the most likely scenario is that Hanoi continues to balance,” said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the California-based RAND Corporation think tank.

Hiep said more broadly that Vietnam will continue to pursue deeper international economic integration and diversify its foreign relations.

Human rights groups are urging Vietnam to cease its repressive activities towards critics, seen especially in its severe punishments of bloggers.

“The Vietnamese authorities’ intolerance of peaceful dissent has peaked under the outgoing leadership. The nomination of new national leaders provides an invaluable opportunity for Viet Nam to change course on human rights,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Regional Director.

“Viet Nam has made some strides in helping to realize economic and social rights for many of its people, but this progress has been severely undermined by its continued repression of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. ”

The Congress is set to conclude on Feb. 2.

——-

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Why Black Americans aren't being vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same rate as whites

    Early data on the rollout of the vaccines for COVID-19 shows that minority populations in the United States already disproportionately affected by the pandemic are not being immunized at the same rate as white Americans. 

  • Meet the other American who was impeached and tried after leaving office

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him."Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do."> No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly."The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out."> "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. > "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell permanently banned from Twitter

  • Arms deal, hacking complicate Joe Biden's approach to Russia

    President Joe Biden has been quickly thrown into a high-wire balancing act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration’s stance against Vladimir Putin while preserving room for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era. The relationship is sure to be different from the one Putin enjoyed with Trump, who was enamored of the Russian leader and sought his approval, casting doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 elections and involvement in a massive hack last year. Despite this conciliatory approach, his administration toed a tough line against Moscow, imposing sanctions on the country, Russian companies and business leaders for issues ranging from Ukraine to energy supplies and attacks on dissidents.

  • No word from pirates who seized sailors off Nigeria, Turkey says

    Pirates who seized 15 sailors when they stormed a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea two days ago have not yet made contact with authorities, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday. "We have not yet received word from the pirates," foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. Turkey was in contact with officials in Gabon, where he said the Liberian-flagged container ship Mozart had docked with its remaining crew, and with authorities in neighbouring countries.

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico.The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed."In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing.More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell permanently banned from Twitter Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing

  • Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release

    Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, called for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out tens of thousands across the country in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin. Mass rallies took place Saturday in over 100 cities in what observers said was the largest outpouring of anger in years, and Navalny's supporters urged protesters to keep up the pressure. During Saturday's protests, over 3,700 people were detained, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors political arrests.

  • Biden administration has system in place where reporters will not ask president tough questions: Media critic

    Steve Krakauer, editor at Fourth Watch, says 'it shouldn't be contingent' on one reporter to ask Biden tough questions.

  • Editorial: Is Gov. Newsom 'following the science' on COVID reopening, or following the politics?

    Gov. Newsom needs to do a better job communicating California's statewide COVID restrictions with the public, and with other state officials.

  • Biden extends Europe, Brazil travel restrictions, adds South Africa

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Monday barring most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in South Africa from entering the United States, effective Saturday. Biden's order also reimposes an entry ban, set to expire on Tuesday, on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders. Last week, then-U.S. President Donald Trump revoked those restrictions which were imposed last year effective Tuesday.

  • UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv in further sting to Palestinians

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the establishment of its embassy in Tel Aviv as the US national security advisor announced that America hopes to build “on the success of Israel’s normalisation agreements” under the Biden administration. The UAE cabinet decision to approve establishing the embassy comes after they signed the Abraham Accords in September, becoming the first Gulf state to establish a full diplomatic relationship with Israel. No further details about the embassy were given in UAE media. While Israel’s government recognises Jerusalem as its capital, the international community does not, with Palestinians claiming East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Most countries base their embassies in Tel Aviv. Before the deal, Israel only had peace deals with only two Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan - where it has fortified embassies. Most Arab countries had previously refrained from recognising Israel, believing that recognition should only be granted if serious concessions are made in the Palestinian peace process. Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco later agreed to follow in the UAE’s footsteps and normalise ties with Israel under US-brokered deals.

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • QAnon merges with white extremists and spreads new conspiracy Trump will be president again on March 4

    Trump supporters have started sharing theories from the sovereign citizen movement, who argue US is a corporation

  • EU locks horns with AstraZeneca on vaccine deliveries amid 'supply shock'

    AstraZeneca is not doing enough to try to resolve a dispute over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, the bloc's top health official said on Monday, as news emerged the drugmaker is also facing supply problems elsewhere. In a sign of the EU's frustration - after Pfizer also announced a temporary slowdown in vaccine supplies earlier in January - EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides proposed forcing drugmakers to register in advance their COVID-19 vaccine exports, so the bloc can keep track of what they are doing. AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday it could not meet agreed supply targets up to the end of March.

  • Student Suicides Drive Las Vegas Schools to Reopen

    A surge of student suicides in the Clark County school district in Nevada is driving the district to reopen for in-person learning, The New York Times reported on Sunday. The coronavirus pandemic forced the mass closure of schools across the country in March 2020, and school districts have struggled to return to in-person learning. The nation’s largest district, New York City public schools, delayed its reopening for weeks in September 2020, while the January 2021 opening of Chicago public schools, the third-largest district, is proceeding in fits and starts. A petition to open Los Angeles County schools, the second-largest district, was rejected on Thursday by the California Supreme Court. The Clark County district, the fifth-largest in the U.S. and encompassing the city of Las Vegas, decided to reopen as much as possible this month after 18 students committed suicide in the months since the pandemic began. That is double the nine suicides recorded by the district in all of 2019. “When we started to see the uptick in children taking their lives, we knew it wasn’t just the Covid numbers we need to look at anymore,” Clark County superintendent Jesus Clark told the Times. “We have to find a way to put our hands on our kids, to see them, to look at them. They’ve got to start seeing some movement, some hope.” It is difficult to establish a clear link between school closures and an increase in suicides, in part because nationwide data on suicides in 2020 has yet to be compiled. However, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield warned in July that an increase in suicides could be one of the consequences of extended school closures. “I don’t think as many parents realize what I’ve tried to say…is there really have been substantial public health negative consequences for children not being in school,” Redfield said during a telebriefing on school reopenings. “We have seen, obviously, increases in adolescent suicide” as well as higher use of drugs.”

  • Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

    An Iranian-American has been sentenced to prison on spying charges, Iran's judiciary reported Tuesday, the latest dual national held in the country amid tensions with the West. Iran's judiciary did not name the man sentenced, but said he had been free on bail and re-arrested while trying to flee the country. Many prisoners in Iran have been out on bail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

  • Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

    Backers of the union of the United Kingdom's four nations should boycott any "wildcat" independence referendum for Scotland, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party said on Monday, after the nation's first minister pressed ahead with plans for a vote. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum. To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so.

  • Surging global ice melt suggests sea level rise predictions are far too conservative

    The world's ice is melting so fast that sea level rise predictions can't keep up.In the 1990s, the Earth's ice was melting at a rate of about 760 billion tons per year. That has surged 60 percent to an average of 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s, a study published Monday in the journal The Cryosphere estimates. And as another study published earlier this month in Science Advances makes clear, the problem is feeding into itself.Climate change is largely responsible for the huge ice melt surge, the Cryosphere study reports. In fact, about three percent of all the energy trapped within the Earth's systems because of climate change has gone toward that ice melt, the study estimates. "That’s like more than 10,000 'Back to the Future' lightning strikes per second of energy melting ice around-the-clock since 1994," William Colgan, an ice-sheet expert at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told The Washington Post. "That is just a bonkers amount of energy."Climate change not only melts ice sheets on land, but also warms ocean waters to melt glaciers from the bottom up as well. Past sea level rise projections have failed to account for this glacial undercutting by "at least a factor of 2" the Science Advances study found."Together, the two studies present a worrying picture," the Post writes. The first study found "the ice sheets are now following the worst-case climate warming scenarios set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change," study author Thomas Slater said in a statement. But the second reveals that the panel's sea level projections, which were already criticized as too conservative, may have underestimated the role of glacial undercutting in accelerating ice melt even more. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell permanently banned from Twitter

  • California reverses stay-at-home order as conditions improve

    Business owners hailed Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to lift stay-at-home orders across California in response to improving coronavirus conditions, but local health officials expressed concern that it may cause residents to let down their guard. California is experiencing a “flattening of the curve,” Newsom said during a virtual news conference on Monday. The metrics are markedly improved since last month, when some Southern California hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients were crafting emergency plans for rationing care.

  • Millions of Covid vaccines missing under Trump

    Biden officials struggle to understand why doses have not been administered, says report, as president promises to ramp-up vaccination rate