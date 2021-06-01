Vietnam's new Covid-19 hybrid variant is replicating itself 'very quickly'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Smith
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
New social distancing measures have been introduced as fears grow about a new Covid variant - Luong Thai LInh/EP-EFE/Shutterstock
New social distancing measures have been introduced as fears grow about a new Covid variant - Luong Thai LInh/EP-EFE/Shutterstock

Vietnam has suspended international flights from today into its capital, Hanoi, and commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City, as it tries to control a suspected new hybrid coronavirus variant that it fears is fanning the Southeast Asian nation’s worst outbreak of the pandemic.

China has also tightened its border security as its neighbour, once considered a pandemic success story, now plans to test all 13 million residents of Ho Chi Minh City and tighten social distancing measures.

Vietnam’s plight follows a now familiar pattern of Covid-19 surges across Asia - most alarmingly in countries like Singapore, Laos, Thailand and Taiwan that were praised for beating the virus in 2020, only to be caught out by a global vaccine shortage as new variants ricocheted back from coronavirus hotspots.

On Saturday, the Vietnamese authorities revealed they had discovered a “very dangerous” new coronavirus variant that combined mutations first found in India and the UK, and which spreads quickly by air.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said Vietnam would soon publish genome data of the newly identified variant, which he said was more transmissible than the previously known types, reported Reuters.

He said laboratory cultures of the new variant showed the virus replicated itself very quickly, possibly explaining why so many new cases had appeared in different parts of the country in a short period of time.

Vietnam has so far seen just over 7,100 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths, but more than 4,000 of these cases have emerged in an outbreak that first came to light on April 27, and which has been detected in 34 cities and provinces.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has identified four variants of concern – emerging from the UK, India, South Africa and Brazil - is currently investigating Vietnam’s findings.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19, said currently the variant detected in Vietnam was understood to be the B.1.617.2 variant, more commonly known as the Indian variant, possibly with an additional mutation, but that more information would be provided when it was received.

On Monday, the WHO, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group and World Trade Organisation (WTO) warned of a “two-track pandemic” where inequitable vaccine distribution was leaving millions vulnerable to the virus and creating deadly variants to boomerang around the world.

Like many other countries in Asia-Pacific region, Vietnam has struggled to obtain vaccines, and to date has only reached 1 per cent of its 96 million-strong population with a first dose. This week, the government asked Samsung Electronics Co, and other foreign companies to help source vaccines for their workers.

Abhishek Rimal, the Regional Coordinator for Public Health in Asia Pacific, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said although the full genomic sequence of the potential hybrid was still unclear, initial reports on the ground were worrying.

“What we understand from the field and some of the epidemiologists from the country is that they do suspect it will have even higher transmissibility than the original strain or any of the variants,” he told The Telegraph.

“If confirmed, we could see a steep rise of Covid19 in Vietnam and even beyond around Southeast Asia.”

The variant could be spread through illegal border crossings or, like other variants, through quarantine or tracing loopholes in arrival countries as infected people travel. Vietnam is not on the UK’s red list, which would require arriving passengers to undergo ten days of quarantine in a hotel.

The vaccine shortage has left Vietnam reliant on intensifying public health measures which have been effective in crushing outbreaks since the pandemic began, but are increasingly harder to maintain.

The April surge reportedly traces back to returning overseas travelers and Chinese migrants crossing the borders illegally. It later swept through hospitals and industrial zones.

Local media has also carried reports of breaches at quarantine hotels spreading to nightclubs. A major cluster also sprang up in a religious mission in the Go Vap district of Ho Chi Minh City, prompting a raft of new measures.

The city has now closed shops, restaurants and suspended religious activities, while restricting gatherings to ten people and enforcing two-metre social distancing rules. People over 60 have been encouraged to stay home as the authorities begin some 100,000 tests a day.

Normally bustling city streets have emptied out - Hau Dinh/AP
Normally bustling city streets have emptied out - Hau Dinh/AP
Vietnam is struggling to contain its worst Covid-19 wave of the pandemic - LUONG THAI LINH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
Vietnam is struggling to contain its worst Covid-19 wave of the pandemic - LUONG THAI LINH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Thu Nguyen, a local pharmacist, said people had voluntarily starting working from home even though only Go Vap was fully locked down.

“People are concerned, but they're generally more concerned about how the cluster is spreading nationally,” she said, adding that there were fears the new variant may affect young and healthy people more than previous strains.

Nick Hum, an art director in the design industry, said locals and the expatriate population were a “bit scared” about reports of a more dangerous strain and some foreigners were leaving.

But he added that “there is also a sense, a strong trust that the government will control the situation,” as it had before. “The entire population is masked up and observing "Stay At Home" orders,” he said .

Mr Rimal said that strict public health measures were going to be vital for Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries until richer countries shared more of their vaccines.

“No one is safe until everyone is. If the people are not vaccinated in another part of the world, there will be a mutation, there will be a new variant, and the vaccines will be of minimum use,” he said.

“We will go round in circles, and so it’s absolutely important to realise this global solidarity and get more people vaccinated.”

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City starts new virus curbs

    Vietnam began a new spate of social distancing restrictions in Ho Chin Minh City on Monday in an effort to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.The new measures will be in effect for fifteen days.Local authorities said they would conduct city-wide COVID-19 tests in the business hub with testing capacity at 100,000 samples per day.Police manned new checkpoints, and students vacated a dorm to make way for a 6,000-bed field hospital. Compounding concerns is the discovery over the weekend by Vietnamese officials of a 'very dangerous' combination of the Indian and UK variants which spreads quickly by air.The total number of cases in Vietnam has more than doubled in the past month alone.In the north of the country factories supplying global tech firms like Apple and Samsung are operating below capacity because of outbreaks according to industry sources.State media said four thousand factory workers were screened and vaccinated for the virus before returning to production lines on Monday.

  • Covid: Vietnam starts mass testing as new variant emerges

    A Covid outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City triggers new social distancing rules and mass testing.

  • California, Maryland latest states to meet Biden's July 4 goal; India reports plummeting cases: Latest COVID-19 updates

    California and Maryland are the latest of 12 states to meet Biden's goal to inoculate 70% of adults with at least one shot. Live COVID news.

  • China's strict travel restrictions in Guangzhou show the country is taking extreme measures to control its COVID numbers and avoid the fate of other Asian nations

    Guangzhou's 15.3 million residents are restricted from traveling outside the province over fears of spreading the B1617 COVID variant that has ravaged India.

  • WHO chief: "Time has come" for global pandemic preparedness treaty

    World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states Monday to negotiate a global pandemic preparedness treaty to ensure sustainable funding for the WHO and address the challenges and failures exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.Driving the news: Tedros argued that the coronavirus pandemic has been defined by a "lack of sharing: of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA pandemic preparedness treaty would fill in these gaps, Tedros said, and build a partnership between states to allow for the "mechanisms for global health security," including an early warning system, equitable access to vaccines, stockpiling pandemic supplies, and an emergency workforce.The big picture: Tedros added the interconnectedness of the international community necessitated a global approach to solving the pandemic, as "member states can only truly keep their own people safe if they are accountable to each other."He urged all member states to commit to supporting the vaccination of 10% of the global population by September and 30% by the end of the year.Of note: Tedros also urged states to find a sustainable financial model for the agency's work."The technical support and guidance we provide, the capacity building and training of health workers, the scaling up of sequencing, the critical supplies...It all has to be funded. We cannot pay people with praise," he said.What's next: A potential global treaty could be discussed in a WHO meeting next November, the UN said. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'White fungus': Drug-resistant fungal infections pose threat to India patients

    Doctors are seeing an uptick in a host of dangerous fungal infections in recovering ICU patients.

  • Republicans fear Trump will lead to a ‘lost generation’ of talent

    The 45th president has brought new voices and voters to the party, but he’s driven them out too. Insiders fear the repercussions.

  • Maryland and Montana move to restrict DNA search practices with new laws

    Maryland and Montana have passed new laws restricting forensic genealogy, the DNA technique used to trace the Golden State Killer, in order to protect the privacy of suspects and their families, the New York Times reported Monday.Why it matters: Law enforcement across the U.S. have access to DNA in databases outside of the criminal justice system. Through genealogy websites with millions of users, police have used DNA to identify suspects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese are the country's "first laws limiting forensic genealogy," the NYT notes.University of Maryland law professor Natalie Ram contends that giving investigators access to a suspect's genome, "including markers of sensitive health information, was akin to an unreasonable search, which is banned by the Fourth Amendment," per the Times.Yes, but: The legislation has been criticized by law enforcement representatives, who argue that it will be "harder to solve cold cases," Montana Public Radio notes.Zoom in: In Maryland from Oct. 1, a forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis and search may "not be initiated without certifying certain information before a court and obtaining a certain authorization from the court," according to the bill's synopsis.Investigators may only use the method for serious crimes, like murder and sexual assault, and they're only permitted to use websites "with strict policies around user consent," per the Times.The Montana law requires "investigators to obtain a warrant to search consumer DNA databases like 23andMe or Ancestry.com," Montana Public Radio notes.Of note: Maryland's law was sponsored by Democratic lawmakers, while a Republican is behind Montana's, demonstrating that "people across the political spectrum find law enforcement use of consumer genetic data chilling, concerning and privacy-invasive," Ram noted to the NYT.Flashback: Police found DNA at several murder scenes in California and used the public genealogy sites GEDmatch.com and FamilyTreeDNA to narrow down their search and find Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer. His DNA was "secretly retrieved ... from a discarded item" while he was under surveillance, per the Los Angeles Times, and matched to the murder scenes' samples.DeAngelo is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to 13 murders and admitting 161 uncharged crimes, including rapes and burglaries, in the 1970s and 1980s.Go deeper: Genetic testing firms share your DNA data more than you thinkLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mom who gave birth as high school senior celebrates daughter's high school graduation

    When Jerica Phillips' 17-year-old daughter, Jaidah, graduated from high school, it was a moment full of even more pride than usual. "I was in the top 10 in my class and taking all these advanced courses and honors and it was like I knew the disappointment in me from a lot of my teachers," she said.

  • Singaporean woman, 95, dies of COVID-19 infection, linked to airport cluster

    A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (30 May) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • 'Bear witness to the genocide. It's not just 215 children’: Kamloops residential school discovery sparks horror, shame about Canada's racist Indigenous history

    Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.

  • Naomi Osaka's abrupt end at French Open should start new beginning for tennis in improving partnership with its stars

    No one wins if Osaka, a four-time major champion, is sitting out big events because a secondary part of her job (albeit part of her job) is causing her too much stress.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Describes What Prince Philip Was Like as a Husband

    “I loved the way he would boost the Queen's ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement,” Lady Prudence Penn said.

  • Netanyahu challenge to legality of rival's PM bid is rebuffed

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A last-gasp legal challenge by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to thwart a bid by a rival rightist to head a new government was rejected on Tuesday as his opponents raced to seal a pact that would unseat him. Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu's former defence minister, announced on Sunday he would join a proposed alliance with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, serving as its premier first under a rotation deal. They have until Wednesday midnight (2100 GMT) to present a final pact to Rivlin, who handed Lapid the task of forming a new government after Netanyahu failed to do so in the wake of a close election on March 23.

  • AMC surges as 'meme stocks' start week on a strong note

    AMC's stock was up 8.8% before the bell at $28.43 on Tuesday, building on a solid showing last week, during which it more than doubled. Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of security software provider BlackBerry, were up 7.9% premarket at $10.86, while video game retailer GameStop Corp was trading 3.2% higher. AMC and GameStop have been the most bought stocks on brokerage Robinhood's retail trader-focused app, as well as on that of UK-based Freetrade, according to recent data.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease is to reduce the coronavirus risk level for the country to "high" from "very high" as the situation improves, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. * South Korea closed its first phase of reservations for Johnson and Johnson vaccines as military personnel signed up for all 800,000 shots on offer, the government said. * A shipment of coronavirus vaccines to North Korea via the global COVAX sharing programme that was expected for late May has been delayed again amid protracted consultations, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.

  • Seminary Built on Slavery and Jim Crow Labor Has Begun Paying Reparations

    One night in 1858, Carter Dowling, an enslaved Black man forced to work without pay at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Northern Virginia, made the brave decision to escape. He made it to Philadelphia, where he met famed abolitionist William Still. He then continued north to Canada and, after the Civil War, returned to Washington, D.C., where he was able to open a bank account for his children. He eventually went on to work as a labor organizer in Buffalo. To this day, Dowling’s family line continues. And, most likely for one of the first times in American history, his descendants could receive cash payments for his forced labor. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In February, the Virginia Theological Seminary began handing out cash payments to the descendants of Black Americans who were forced to work there during the time of slavery and Jim Crow. The program is among the first of its kind. Although other institutions have created atonement programs, such as scholarships and housing vouchers for Black people, few, if any, have provided cash. (The New York Times could not verify whether the seminary is the first to provide cash payments.) “When white institutions have to face up with the sins of their past, we’ll do everything we can to prevaricate, and we’ll especially prevaricate if it’s going to have some sort of financial implication,” said the Rev. Ian Markham, president and dean of the seminary, which is in Alexandria, Virginia. “We wanted to make sure that we both not just say and articulate and speak what’s right but also take some action — and we were committed to that from the outset.” The checks, about $2,100 this year, will come annually and have begun to flow to the descendants of those Black workers. The money has been pulled from a $1.7 million fund, which is set to grow at the rate of the seminary’s large endowment. Although just 15 people have received payments so far, that number could grow by the dozens as genealogists pore through records to find living descendants. The program authorized payments to the members of the generation closest to the original workers, calling them “shareholders.” If that generation includes people who have died, the payments would go to their children. And if that person had no children, the money would be split among the siblings of the eldest generation. The Rev. Joseph Thompson, the seminary’s director of multicultural ministries, remembers the day that Markham walked into his office and asked what he thought about creating a reparations program. “This is one of those things I never thought I would see in my lifetime — a serious, a kind of broad conversation about reparations in the United States of America,” he said. “That was a very striking moment for me.” The seminary’s leaders acknowledge that the particulars of who will receive money, and how much, could be complicated. Take the case of Dowling. While he was Black, his grandchildren identified themselves on official records as white, and so have their descendants. Maddy McCoy, a genealogist working with the seminary to find the descendants of enslaved individuals, said that while such situations have presented difficult questions, the seminary had tackled them head-on. “There is no manual that we are referring to as we move through this,” McCoy said. “With that, it’s going to be a lot of ups and downs and a lot of really, really difficult decisions and difficult conversations, but that’s what this work is.” The expansion of the program in the coming years will coincide with the seminary’s 200th anniversary in 2023. The seminary, a 25-minute drive south from Washington, has become the most powerful in the Episcopal Church. It graduates about 50 students a year and boasts a $191 million endowment. But the institution, for all its prominence, depended for decades on the labor of Black people who were never paid adequately for their labor — or were never paid at all. They included gardeners, cooks, janitors, dishwashers and laundry workers. The exact number of Black workers from 1823 to 1951 is still unknown, but they probably numbered in the hundreds. Among them was the grandfather of Linda Thomas, the first woman to receive a $2,100 payment from the seminary. Thomas’ grandfather, John Samuel Thomas Jr., worked at the seminary after World War I as a janitor and most likely also as a laborer on the seminary’s farm. Linda Thomas, 65, said her mother remembered growing up in a little white house on the campus. She said her grandfather had dreamed of becoming a minister but had been barred from applying to the seminary because of his skin color. Eventually, near the end of World War II, he moved to Washington and became a minister before his death in 1967. Although the payments are modest, she said she hoped the program would mark a shift in the American narrative around reparations — both about the exploitation of Black people and the institutions that benefited. “For so many years, people with the sweat on their backs not only picked cotton, but built institutions,” she said. While the seminary’s program is groundbreaking in the United States, William Darity, a professor of public policy and African American studies at Duke University, said such atonement programs should not be interpreted as sufficient in righting the wrongs of slavery or in eliminating the effects of racist policies. The only institution that can fund a comprehensive reparations program large enough to atone for the lost wages of slavery or bridge the racial wealth gap is the federal government, he said. “This is not a matter of personal guilt,” he added, estimating that such a comprehensive program would require $11 trillion. “This is a matter of national responsibility.” Public support for reparations has grown over the years, from 19% of those surveyed in 1999 to 31% in 2021, according to polls from ABC and The Washington Post. But even within the seminary, the atonement program drew some pushback. Markham said a handful of donors had objected and had said they would no longer contribute money. They also heard from some people who asked to be removed from the seminary’s mailing lists. In determining how to provide reparations, a common dividing line has been whether to provide cash. The City Council of Evanston, Illinois, agreed to distribute $10 million to Black families in the form of housing grants, though the particulars of that plan remain unclear. Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia signed a law requiring five public universities to create scholarships and community development programs for Black individuals. And in March, a prominent order of Catholic priests vowed to raise $100 million to benefit the descendants of the enslaved people it once owned. Payments are a fundamental part of the Virginia seminary’s program, said Ebonee Davis, the associate for multicultural ministries, but she added that relationships with families as well as the recognition of their ancestors’ contributions were also crucial. “I’ve cried on the phone with shareholders,” she said. “We’ve laughed and kind of shared our disbelief that this is actually happening.” It is no small task to confirm the identities of enslaved people who worked at the seminary, along with their descendants. It is likely that from 1823 to 1865, at least 290 people labored there, according to the research staff. From 1865 to 1951, there were probably hundreds more. Gerald Wanzer, one of the shareholders, said the records examined by the seminary had revealed new details about several members of his family who worked there as general laborers, laundresses and janitors. His great-grandfather, a blacksmith, is believed to have been the first. But Wanzer, 77, said that the seminary “can never make up for what happened 150 years ago, and the money is not going to change, personally, my views.” Wanzer said that in his own lifetime, he had experienced much of the racism that his ancestors endured. “I never had to ride in the back of the bus, but I do remember the separate bathrooms and the separate water foundations and not being able to get served at the carryouts,” he said, adding that those experiences had fueled his belief that he would never live to see atonement in the form of cash payments. Markham said that he believed America was facing a reckoning over racial inequality and that the seminary’s program, though modest, would help nudge the nation away from its tendency to turn a blind eye. “I think the time has come to say, ‘No, you can’t anymore,’” he said. “You actually do need to really face up to what happened, how it happened and how you make it right.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Plan to end lockdown in England increasingly in doubt as government advisers urge delay

    Experts warn UK is experiencing signs of a third wave of infections

  • Removing highways could improve cities without increasing traffic

    The New York Times recently put together a look at a relatively new infrastructure strategy that's starting to play out in cities around the country: removing highways. It's not a complete or overnight success, as some residents have noted it's taking some time for the area to rebuild and fill up. And this touches on something that concerns people in areas where highways are under consideration for being torn down: not doing so in an equitable way.