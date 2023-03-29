Vietnam's robusta: the go-to coffee bean in a warmer world?

Tran Minh Thi Ha, and Alice Philipson in Hanoi
·4 min read

Bitter and earthy. Fit for instant brews only. Robusta coffee has a dire reputation, but a small group of farmers in Vietnam is trying to turn the bean's fortunes around as a warming world threatens the industry.

As an interior designer in trendy Ho Chi Minh City, Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, 42, largely stayed clear of Vietnamese coffee, puzzling over why it didn't taste as good as cups from abroad.

Now, nearly a decade later, she runs her own coffee farm -- "Mori" -- in the remote Central Highlands, cultivating robusta she believes can match the world's favourite bean, arabica, in quality and flavour.

"My beans have a fruity, flowery smell, and they taste strong -- but in a gentle way," Ngoc told AFP at her farm close to the city of Pleiku, in the heart of the Vietnamese robusta region.

"Vietnamese farmers need to know it is possible to make these beans taste good."

- 'Vicious circle of bad quality' -

Long scorned by giants such as Starbucks, robusta -- which has almost double the caffeine content of arabica -- is found in most instant coffees, as well as some espresso blends.

Most experts agree that the bean has potential, but is stuck in a "vicious circle of bad quality", said Mario Fernandez of the Specialty Coffee Association.

"We get bad quality from robusta, therefore it gets a bad reputation, therefore no one wants to pay a premium for it, therefore there's no motivation to improve the quality," he said.

But robusta has advantages over its competitor: the yields are greater, and it can better cope with higher temperatures.

Climate change presents a serious concern for the multi-billion-dollar coffee industry, with scientists predicting lower yields and fewer areas suitable for growing.

Arabica, which makes up around 60 percent of the world's coffee production, originates in the highlands of Ethiopia and South Sudan, and prefers average annual temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

Robusta, although by no means immune to a warming world, may be able to endure up to around 23C.

Should global production of arabica start to fall short, "people will have to find an alternative supply", said Pham Thi Diep Giang, deputy director general of Trung Nguyen, one of Vietnam's top coffee brands.

A tumble in arabica supply caused by extreme weather in Brazil already helped Vietnam earn $4 billion in 2022, a 32 percent rise from a year earlier, the government said in a recent report.

At a coffee fair in Buon Ma Thuot city, farmer Hoang Manh Hung tries his best to convince visitors to take sips of his "fruity and elegant" robusta.

"I really wish more people would love robusta, as it's truly a 'wow' drink," Hung told AFP.

The 53-year-old transformed a farm that had produced low-quality coffee cherries for decades, first under the French and then his parents.

"We can now produce robusta with a completely different taste, and a scent that anyone would love," Hung said.

Key to the change, Hung said, is that the cherries are now hand-picked, and only when they're fully ripe.

"And they're fully organic," he added.

- Gaining recognition -

Robusta was first brought to Vietnam by the French in the late 19th century, and in 1991 the country exported its first beans -- 104,000 tonnes.

By 2022, that figure had climbed to 1.8 million tonnes -- almost all of it as raw material for instant coffee and other blends -- making it the world's largest robusta producer and the second-largest coffee producer overall, after Brazil.

Still, outside the country, "Vietnam is regarded as the lowest-quality coffee there is", Fernandez of the Specialty Coffee Association said.

Producers aiming for high quality will have "a harder time because of this perception", he added.

But there are some positive signs. The trend forecasting company WGSN says a change in attitudes toward robusta has already begun.

And Nguyen Coffee Supply -- which says it is the first specialty Vietnamese coffee company in the United States -- is now being sold by the high-end supermarket chain Whole Foods.

Meanwhile, at their hilly farms in Vietnam's Central Highlands, Hung and Ngoc are beginning to see their hard work pay off.

Their produce is gaining recognition domestically and is also being sold by online roasteries in Germany, the United States and elsewhere in Asia.

"It's the perfect time for Vietnamese fine beans to find their place in the world," Ngoc said.

tmh/aph/pdw/smw/qan

Recommended Stories

  • That Top-Selling Glass Rose on Amazon Is Finally on Sale

    Whether you’re short on time before Mother’s Day, or you have a list of several women to buy for, Amazon can provide a convenient shopping solution for the holiday. As a bonus, when you purchase a Mother’s Day gift on Amazon, you can shop efficiently and stay within your budget, all without skimping on quality for these very special ladies. The curated list below of the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon shows the range of Amazon gifts available, most of which offer free two-day shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

  • Storm Causes High Winds in the San Francisco Bay Area

    A winter storm hit Northern California on Tuesday, March 28, bringing rain, snow, and wind to towns around the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Bay Area.The Bay Area could see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. There were reports of downed trees in Placer County and Nevada County, according to local officials.This footage by a local shows trees swaying due to heavy winds in Pleasanton, California. Credit: William Justo via Storyful

  • Lollapalooza Brazil Offers Refunds After Drake Was Replaced With Skrillex as Headliner

    Lollapalooza Brazil has offered refunds to festival-goers after Drake’s set on March 26 was replaced by a performance from Skrillex. The rapper was scheduled to perform as a headliner, closing out the three-day event with a set on Sunday night. The announcement of Drake’s postponement came just a few hours before he was set to […]

  • A Gun Violence Survivor Took Over a Nashville Police Briefing: 'How are our children still dying?'

    “How is this still happening?” Ashbey Beasley, who survived the 2022 Highland Park shooting and was in Nashville for a family vacation, pleaded after The Covenant School massacre.

  • Mother takes over live stream on Fox News to urge gun control after Nashville shooting

    Correction: The live feed of Ashbey Benson’s comments, which aired on Fox News, came from a local CBS affiliate’s video camera. A previous article contained incorrect information. A woman who said she and her son survived the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, took over a livestream being aired on Fox News on Monday as…

  • Carjacking victim’s life spared when assailant’s gun fails to fire

    An east Charlotte man is grateful to be alive after being shot and carjacked outside his apartment as people were coming home from work.

  • Love Katie Holmes’ $795 Platform Sneakers? Channel Her Shoe Style Starting Under $40

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While she always rocks the red carpet, when it comes to street style, Katie Holmes brings it again and again. Every time we see her strutting the streets of NYC, we’re in awe of her effortlessly cool vibe

  • Israeli president urges immediate stop to judicial reforms as protests flare

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday called for an immediate halt to the government's controversial judicial reforms, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for similar demands.Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial post, made the call following spontaneous demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight in response to the minister's dismissal."For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Herzog said in a statement.The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited months of protests and been questioned by Israel's top allies including the United States, which expressed concern Sunday.Netanyahu's hard-right government argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.Yoav Galant, the former defence minister and staunch ally of Netanyahu, earlier broke ranks and called for a halt to the reforms -- with lawmakers scheduled to vote this week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed."The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies," said Galant, a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party. "It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel's security.&nbsp;"I am committed to Likud values...&nbsp;and placing the State of Israel above all... but major changes on the national level must be made through deliberations and dialogue," he added, calling for a halt to the protests.- 'Deep worry' -&nbsp;On Sunday, moments after Netanyahu sacked Galant, demonstrators seized a central highway cutting through the coastal city of Tel Aviv, blocking traffic and burning tyres.Some threw metal barricades at mounted offices while police deployed water cannon.The large crowd waved national flags, blew airhorns and chanted in Hebrew: "Israel is not a dictatorship" and "No to a fascist government!""Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes," Herzog said."The entire nation is rapt with deep worry," he added, in an appeal to the government. "Our security, economy, society — all are under threat."After months of rallies against the reform, including a weekend demonstration that brought out an estimated 200,000 people in Tel Aviv, protesters in the city said it felt like "a sort of climax".In Jerusalem, demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the prime minister's residence, while other rallies took place in the northern city of Haifa and Beer Sheva in the south.Protesters have announced a "national paralysis week", including protests outside ministers' homes and parliament.The United States said it was "deeply concerned" and called on Israeli leaders to reach a compromise.The White House noted that President Joe Biden recently told Netanyahu that "democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship".Galant, a former general, was named to his post in December as part of Netanyahu's coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.Two other Likud lawmakers have voiced support for Galant, raising questions over whether the government could count on a majority if it pushes ahead with a vote.Adding to the political uncertainty, Israel's consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, tendered his resignation Sunday over Netanyahu's "dangerous decision".Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that while the prime minister had sacked Galant, "he cannot fire reality and cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition"."The Prime Minister of Israel is a danger to the security of the State of Israel," Lapid added.- 'Illegal' intervention -A parliamentary committee has amended the draft law to make it more acceptable to opponents, but the opposition has ruled out backing any part of the reform package until all legislative steps are halted.Netanyahu, in a televised address last week, vowed to "responsibly advance" the reforms and "end the rift" they have caused.In response, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday accused Netanyahu of "illegal" public intervention on the process of adopting the judicial reforms.Netanyahu is on trial over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he denies.His broadcast gave rise to contempt of court accusations filed with the Supreme Court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an anti-corruption campaign group.The group's complaint alleges Netanyahu violated a court ruling that an accused prime minister does not have the right to act in a matter that could constitute a conflict of interest.alv/lb/rsc/fz

  • Sandler and Aniston reunite in "Murder Mystery 2"

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston discuss why they love working together as they release Netflix whodunnit sequel "Murder Mystery 2," also starring Jodie Turner-Smith. (March 21)

  • Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

    Some places are so special that even the most adventurous travelers can't help but revisit.

  • Comedy suffering because 'you have to be careful' now says Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston said she wishes we could laugh more at ourselves, rather than having to police every word in comedies. We work harder on that," he said with a laugh.

  • Missing Beachwood man’s body found near Route 37 in Toms River

    Beachwood man John Applegate had been missing since Friday. His body was located by a family friend who had volunteered to assist with the search.

  • An Amazon driver went viral on TikTok after delivering a package during a police standoff with an armed suspect

    Video of the moment shows the driver calmly strolling past several police cars and handing the package to an officer.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Women Are Revealing The Exact Moment They Realized Their Partner Didn't Care About Them As Much As They Thought

    "I realized he would continue doing that as long as I was around to take it."

  • Roger Goodell addresses Washington Commanders sale, TNF flexing at NFL's Annual League Meeting

    The 2023 NFL Annual League Meeting is in the books after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concluded the event with a press conference.

  • FDA admits to knowing about deadly bacteria found in baby formula months before it was recalled

    The FDA admitted to knowing that Cronobacter was detected in Enfamil baby formula, months before 145,000 cans were removed from the shelf due to safety concerns.

  • Here's what Arizona's congressional delegation is saying about the Nashville school shooting

    Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona were among those on Capitol Hill reacting to news of the latest U.S. mass shooting.

  • Pacifica quake: Keith Knudsen from the USGS says quake had some unique characteristics

    USGS researcher Keith Knudsen says Tuesday's quake had some unique characteristics

  • See how different the late Queen's garden looks during a makeover by King Charles II

    The monarch is renovating Sandringham gardens, the royal residence that he shares with Queen Consort Camilla – take a look at the progress so far