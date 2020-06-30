Vietnam’s Southeast Region Cities and Provinces enhance linkages for sustainable tourism development

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conference on Development of Tourism Linkages in Vietnam's Southeast Region in 2020" under the theme "Connectivity - Development - Sustainability" has concluded with great success on 28 June 2020 in Sunrise Hotel, Tay Ninh province.

The conference was attended by Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan - Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Mr. Vu Duc Dam - Deputy Prime Minister, Consul-General of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City, together with Leaders of Municipal and Provincial Party Committee, People's Committee, Department of Tourism / Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, tourism associations and more than 300 travel businesses and travel service providers of 6 cities and provinces.

At the conference, 6 city and provinces in Vietnam's Southeast Region, namely Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh signed Agreement on Tourism Development Linkage in the period of 2020 – 2025 and approved "Plan to coordinate deploying activities of tourism development cooperation in the Southeast region in the period of 2020 – 2021".

Stimulating domestic tourism in the short term is considered as a solution to maintain the market in the context of tourism industry facing many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Linkages Tourism is a motivation for tourism in the new normal state.

This conference will mark a new development step in the linking cooperation between city and provinces, state management agencies in tourism, associations and tourism enterprises of the whole region, focusing on 05 main contents: Tourism state management, Tourism product development, Tourism promotion, Tourism human resource development and Call for investment in tourism development.

At the end of the conference, Binh Phuoc province announced to be host for the next edition of "Conference on Development of Tourism Linkages in Vietnam's Southeast Region".

In the framework of the "Conference on Development of Tourism Linkages in the Vietnam's Southeast Region", the following activities will be organized:

1. Welcoming the first group of tourists to the Southeastern inter-region tour

In early of June 2020, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism organized site inspection tour to develop 3 new inter-region tours: (1) Ho Chi Minh City - Tay Ninh - Binh Duong, (2) Ho Chi Minh City - Binh Duong - Binh Phuoc, (3) Ho Chi Minh City - Dong Nai - Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

After the inspection tour, the leading travel agents and tour operator in Ho Chi Minh City launched and sold these new tours with a 30% discount compare to the normal price. From 27-28 June, the first 80-tourists joined the tour; including 40 guests from Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA).

2. Site Inspection in Tay Ninh for all delegates

All delegates were invited to the site inspection tour to visit Ba Den Mountain and other sightseeing and enjoyed local specialties on the afternoon of June 27, 2020.

3. Destination introduction and Showcase tourism products in the Southeast

Cities and provinces showcase their destinations and local specialties at the Conference's exhibition area on June 28, 2020 at Sunrise Hotel.

4. Seminar on product development to stimulate tourism in the Southeast region