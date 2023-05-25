Vietnam's VinFast recalls U.S.-bound EVs

STORY: Ambitious Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has hit a bump in the road.

It’s recalling the first batch of vehicles it shipped to the U.S. last year.

That comes after watchdogs said the cars had software faults in their dashboard displays.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that could prevent critical safety information from being shown, and increase the risk of a crash.

Around 700 of the 999 VF8 models are thought to still be in VinFast’s hands.

The regulators said a software update would fix the issue.

In a statement to Reuters, the company said it had initiated a voluntary safety recall.

VinFast said it was acting out of caution, and wasn’t aware of any incidents connected to the fault.

It’s not the firm’s first recall, however.

Nearly 3,000 cars were called back in Vietnam earlier this year over a brake fault.

The new recall comes less than two weeks after VinFast said it would list its shares in the U.S.

Last month it also received fresh funding pledges worth $2.5 billion from Vietnamese parent firm Vingroup, the country’s biggest conglomerate.