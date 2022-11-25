Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers

Press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show
4
Phuong Nguyen
·2 min read

By Phuong Nguyen

HAI PHONG, Vietnam (Reuters) -Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.

The first cars are expected to be handed over to customers by the end of December, the company said.

VinFast Chief Executive Le Thi Thu Thuy said some of the VF 8 electric SUVs being shipped on Friday would be sent to U.S. car subscription service Autonomy but the majority would go to retail buyers who have ordered the car.

Thuy said VinFast expected to be able to ship a second batch of cars to the United States, its first export market, around January.

VinFast is in the process of building an electric vehicle plant in North Carolina that is awaiting final regulatory approval from local officials.

Thuy said the company expected to start production at the North Carolina factory from July 2024 and that electric vehicles built there would qualify for incentives under the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Inflation Reduction Act, as currently written, requires automakers to have 50% of critical minerals used in EV batteries come from North America or U.S. allies by 2024, rising to 80% by the end of 2026.

Major automakers have said those targets are unrealistic and it was not immediately clear how VinFast would meet the sourcing requirements.

"The IRA came as a surprise to all of us but it doesn't really impact our strategy in the U.S.," Thuy told Reuters. "As soon as we start manufacturing cars in the U.S., our customers will be eligible (for) the tax incentive."

VinFast said last week that Autonomy had ordered 2,500 electric vehicles, its largest corporate order to date. VinFast has said it has almost 65,000 orders globally in total and expects to sell 750,000 EVs annually by 2026.

The North Carolina factory project is running months behind schedule, based on the company's initial targets, and the first shipment of EVs built by VinFast was short of the initial goal to deliver as many as 5,000 cars built at its factory in Haiphong by December.

VinFast officials said the number 999 for the vehicles shipped in the first batch had been chosen because it is considered a lucky number in Vietnam.

"There is no luckier number than 999," Thuy said. The Panamanian-chartered transport ship used to send the first shipment of VinFast EVs had the capacity to carry up to 2,000 vehicles, officials said.

Shares in VinFast's listed parent company, Vingroup, which also has property and resort development businesses, were up 5.41% on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Ed Davies and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam’s VinFast Ships First EVs to California Amid US IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is shipping its first SUVs to the US, a milestone for parent Vingroup JSC that set out five years ago to bring high-end manufacturing to the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record

  • 2023 Toyota Prius Amazes with a Hot New Body and 220 Horsepower

    Even the base Prius hybrid now has a healthy 194 hp, and the 220-hp plug-in Prius Prime offers solar panels and a hands-free driving mode.

  • Mercedes wants to charge you $1,200 per year for faster acceleration

    It’s the latest automaker to lean into cars as a service.

  • Mercedes-Benz Wants You to Pay to Drive Faster

    If you gotta go fast, Mercedes-Benz says you gotta cough up some more dough. The German car manufacturer has unveiled a new feature called “Acceleration Increase,” which will increase your car’s ability to accelerate (get it?) but it’ll cost you $1,200 annually.

  • China's Local Governments Face Squeeze From $2 Trillion in Debt

    China's provincial governments face mounting debt burdens amid the Covid-19 pandemic that's hurting economic growth and the property crisis. James Mayger reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by

  • Volkswagen: all brands have halted paid activities on Twitter

    Volkswagen's brands have halted all paid activities on Twitter until further notice, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche, said it had recommended the brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

  • Why Is Navient (NAVI) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Navient (NAVI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Buick announces Ultium-based EV for the Chinese market

    Buick will release an electric, five-seater crossover on the Chinese market. The model is built around the Ultium technology designed by General Motors.

  • Has Wizz Air made five-star holidays in the Maldives affordable? Sort of

    When it comes to beach getaways, the Maldives is as pricey as it gets. Which is why it’s particularly curious that it should become the latest destination for Wizz Air – the budget carrier known more for obscure Polish city breaks.

  • This state Senate race has narrowed from more than 3,000 votes to less than 400 votes

    An incumbent Democrat is fighting to keep her seat in Sacramento.

  • GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession

    Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last ballots were counted. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” Ducey said in a statement.

  • 3 Glaring Red Flags Canopy Growth Investors Can't Afford to Ignore

    Cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has been focused on the U.S. market for multiple years now. Canopy Growth has been expending resources on expansion into the U.S., but there's one huge problem: They can't operate in the market just yet. Canopy Growth's aggressive plans to consolidate results from Canopy USA could also risk the company getting delisted from the Nasdaq.

  • How Much Are Home Prices Dropping in Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Them?

    Good news for prospective homebuyers: After many months of skyrocketing home prices, they are finally on the downswing in many places across the country. However, some U.S. cities are seeing bigger...

  • Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise

    Mexico’s Supreme Court struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ policy Thursday. Because trials often take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being subjected to punishment before being convicted. In 2019, López Obrador imposed mandatory pre-trial detention for a long list of crimes, and he views it as part of his crack-down on white collar criminals, like those accused of tax fraud.

  • Tesla stock bulls and bears react to Elon Musk's $700 billion crash. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Citi and others say could happen next

    "We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said about Tesla stock.

  • Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs

    New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night.

  • Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John suspended after arrest, property theft charge

    Arkansas football offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday night, 14 months after he was charged with theft or property.

  • Shoppers are comparing these JBL headphones to Beats — and they're only $25

    These cans will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off for Black Friday.

  • Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic. While the last Moskvich ("Muscovite") was a basic three-box saloon or pedestrian hatchback, the Moskvich 3 is a muscular-looking petrol-powered crossover hatchback with alloy wheels, LED slit-headlights and a large central touchscreen display. In fact, the car looks identical to the Sehol X4 compact crossover made by China's JAC, also known as the JAC JS4.