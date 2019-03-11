View 2019 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum Photos

You've got to appreciate Volvo's steadfast and irrational commitment to America's consistently dismal wagon market. While other automakers have been doing the hokey­pokey when it comes to the body style, the 2019 V60 is Volvo's third new wagon in the past 18 months. It's an example of sticking with what got you here. Longroofs were the brand's signature product from 1962 until the launch of its first SUV, the XC90, for the 2003 model year. Wagons are to Volvo what rear-engine sports cars are to Porsche.