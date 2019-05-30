View 2020 Lexus RX Photos

Lexus is changing the RX crossover's looks for 2020-but yes, the polarizing spindle grille and aggressive creases remain. It looks much the same as before, only with the new headlights and taillights and a few sharpened elements in the front and rear fascias that make it a bit more modern-looking. There are also some changes for the suspension tuning and tweaks to the interior, including to the infotainment system, and a few new connectivity features.