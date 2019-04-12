The Nissan Versa has been the epitome of affordable transportation, and it currently carries the title of cheapest new car in America. However, the best-selling subcompact has lacked the style and substance to provide anything other than an inexpensive way to get from point A to point B-until now. The all-new 2020 Nissan Versa reintroduces attractive styling and compelling features to the brand's smallest model. While Nissan has confirmed that the Versa Note hatchback will not return for the 2020 model year, the sedan version looks to shake up the subcompact segment and continue its nearly unbeatable value proposition.