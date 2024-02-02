'I do' with a view: 2nd most popular wedding spot might surprise you

Weddings are never “one size fits all.” But whether the plan is an elegant gala, a fun and casual weekend for family and friends, a destination event or an elopement, there is a place just a short drive away that can handle whatever your heart desires.

Las Vegas is certainly synonymous with weddings, but the No. 2 spot might surprise you. Sevier County, Tennessee, which includes Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, lays claim to that title, ranking second highest in the country based on the number of wedding licenses applied for at county offices. And the diversity of options for weddings, large and small, along with unique food and venues, can make it memorable for everyone involved.

The area has a rich wedding-related history, including the tale of stack cake, thin-layered cakes traditionally provided by wedding guests.

It’s a tradition known throughout the Great Smoky Mountains. Made famous by the Walker sisters’ version, the recipe has even been published by the National Parks Service.

According to the tradition, each wedding guest brought a layer, and the cake was assembled on site, often with an apple filling in between layers that soaked into the cake, according to Jimmy Proffitt, marketing coordinator at The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge. The taller the cake, the larger the guest list and – arguably – the more popular the bride.

Today, one of the more popular wedding venues in Pigeon Forge is the Titanic Museum, an attraction housed in a half-scale replica of the ship. The site offers several ceremony options, including a full wedding party on the grand staircase, or a just-for-two event at the fountain. There’s also an elegant 3,000 square-foot event room. And yes, an ordained First Officer can perform the “shipboard” ceremony.

Wedding options at the Titanic Museum attraction include a replica of the ship's grand staircase.

Because the area is such a prominent site for weddings, you can find restaurants and vendors galore equipped to handle all sorts of requests, like Puckett’s Restaurant, a Tennessee barbecue staple, which can cater a family friendly reception or rehearsal dinner, or Dazzle Delights, which can bring a double-decker food truck to rehearsals and receptions.

And then there are cabin weddings, which can range from a casual, family event with a mountain backdrop to the ultimate on-location space like Grand Leconte Lodge, set on five acres and including 21 bedrooms, two full kitchens, an indoor pool and more. It can accommodate 92 guests in one (very large) home.

Starting a new chapter with family, friends and a mountain view, with a sprinkling of history thrown in – and maybe an apple cake – for many couples, the blue sky’s the limit.

Mountain Wedding Adventures

A few ideas to get you started:

Pigeon Forge is a popular spot for Tennessee mountain weddings

Venues, chapels, vendors, and wedding planning (including wedding license application information): mypigeonforge.com/weddings.

Grande Leconte Lodge: hearthsidecabinrentals.com/cabins/grand-leconte-lodge.

Titanic Museum Attraction: titanicpigeonforge.com/special-occasions/weddings.

Find the Walker sisters’ version of the stack cake recipe in The Old Mill’s “Holidays and Gatherings” Cookbook at shop.old-mill.com/products/cookbook-holidays-and-gatherings.

Dazzle Delights and Events offers balloon décor and a double decker food truck: facebook.com/Dazzleeventsanddelights.

Everlasting Events and Rentals offers wedding coordinator services, floral, decorations and more: facebook.com/EverlastingEventsandRentals.

Read more about the Walker sisters at nps.gov/grsm/learn/historyculture/walker-sisters.htm.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: 'I do' with a view: 2nd most popular wedding spot might surprise you