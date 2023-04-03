The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Indictment Will Hurt Trump
The hosts of The View discussed the possible consequences of Trump\'s indictment on Monday morning
On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Songwriter Bob McDill rounds out this year's class
The stock market will be closed for Good Friday but there will still be March jobs data. Plus, investor days from Walmart and Fedex, March PMIs and JOLTS, and earnings reports.
The Oscar-winning screenwriter took to Twitter to share the letter her child wrote as an April Fools' Day prank.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused the Ukrainian special services of plotting an explosion that killed Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky, Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported on April 3. President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Tatarsky's murder, saying he "doesn't think about what's happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow."
Andrew Tate was released from jail on Friday and was placed under house arrest until late April, according to a government spokesperson.
Xscape‘s LaTocha Scott spoke up in an emotional video on Instagram Live, saying she did not steal money from her sister and Xscape groupmate Tamika Scott. “For me and my sister, we gon’ get it together. I’m reaching out. I don’t have the answers. I found out about a $30,000 allegation when I watched TV with y’all,” LaTocha said… Continue reading Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Emotionally Apologizes To Sister Tamika On Instagram, But Denies Stealing $30K: ‘Don’t Judge Us, Pray For Us’
Vince McMahon is set to stay at his wrestling empire as executive chairman of the proposed, unnamed company
Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, giving the governor another legislative victory as he prepares a campaign for president. The new law will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be required to carry concealed guns in public.
The civil rights lawyer representing Friends of George's explains why the legislation is unconstitutional
Former New Jersey Chris Christie, who backed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, doesn't see the indictment as any political win for the former president.
After her husband survived a fire which killed dozens of migrants at a detention center in northern Mexico, Venezuelan Viangly Infante crossed into the United States on Saturday, in search of new opportunities for her three children. Infante's husband, Eduard Caraballo, was transferred by ambulance from a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, where the fire happened, to a health center in El Paso, Texas, where he is receiving oxygen for damage to his lungs. A fire on Monday night broke out at a detention center run by Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM), killing 39 migrants from Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela and pushing Mexican authorities to promise tough consequences for those responsible.
Big ticket items traditionally are held up in committees until the horse trading and session ends when a state budget is finalized. But not this year.
UConn and San Diego State are both surprise March Madness finalists—it’s been nearly a decade since the NCAA title game didn’t feature at least one No. 1 seed—but the two are not entering Monday night’s game on equal financial footing. UConn is, by most measures, a college basketball heavyweight. The school spent $24.9 million on […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “Son of a Sinner” singer Jelly Roll was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, as the rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards on Sunday as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs. The tattooed singer got emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, which aired on CBS, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and shouted out to those who felt like him. The show started off with a somber tone as country singer and co-host Kelsea Ballerini read off the names of six victims of a school shooting killed Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Four more states have joined the Justice Department in a lawsuit aimed at blocking the merger of Spirt Airlines and JetBlue.
"Russia is stuck ineluctably on a path to lower potential growth and a bleak economic future," the Finnish central bank said.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump are gathering near Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected departure to New York. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins from Palm Beach, Florida with more on what's happening on the ground.
The 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' cast member Harrison Ford addressed whether or not he talked to Kevin Costner ahead of his role. Read his full response here.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised his high school football team with a visit after they spent a morning volunteering in the community.