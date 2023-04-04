The View: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump is Spiraling Over Indictment

Bravo

Back on Valentine’s Day, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave paid tribute to her husband of nearly 12 years, Edwin Arroyave, by writing that she “can’t imagine for even one second not having [him] by [her] side.” However, as Teddi and Edwin themselves revealed on the March 27 episode of her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod (which she co-hosts with Tamra Judge) the couple was once very close to splitting up for good. On the podcast, Teddi revealed that her marriage to Edwin was in the “darkest of the dark” place