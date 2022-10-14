The View: Ana Navarro Say Trump Subpoena Was \'Mostly Symbolic\'
Ana Navarro doesn\'t think Trump will testify to the January 6 committee
Ana Navarro doesn\'t think Trump will testify to the January 6 committee
"My character's been around for so long, so that would be amazing," Kyle Richards tells PEOPLE
Read behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts about the horror franchise starring Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, and more.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened in a shopping center parking lot during the early morning hours of May 29.
Say goodbye to the O'Briens!
"I have never seen anybody more demonic than this," Joy Behar said
Kyle Richards opens up to PEOPLE about her hair in Halloween Ends, and also reveals which of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars would — and wouldn't — survive a Michael Myers attack
The record number of unaccompanied children processed by federal officials in fiscal year 2022 is part of a broader, unprecedented influx of migrants along the southern border.
HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersOn Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily t
Pelosi said she worried about Pence still being in the Capitol building, and advised him to keep his location secret.
Video shows file boxes being loaded onto a plane carrying Trump from Mar-a-Lago to his New Jersey golf club.
ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation. He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.
The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/GettyAs the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or a
The Louisiana Congressman came under fire after video evidence showed him with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others
The former president is reportedly not opposed to the idea of testifying before the House Jan 6 committee, but aides aren't so sure.
The lawyer and former Trump ally says the former president's "outright lying" doesn't help, either
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…
The Wisconsin Republican rips the bureau after Democratic rival Mandela Barnes points out the FBI warned him he was being groomed to be a "Russian asset."
Walt Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, was seen on security footage moving boxes out from a storage room the FBI later searched, per The New York Times.
Trump asked the Supreme Court to jump intro a thorny legal dispute over roughly 100 classified documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago club.