Our View: Canton fumbled release of officer's name

A Canton city police officer shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams on Jan. 1.

To its credit, the city notified the public and released a 911 recording, the initial police report, albeit redacted, and the officer's body camera footage in a timely manner

But Canton has been steadfast in its refusal to release the name of the officer. Just last week – more than a month after the shooting and only after The Canton Repository's attorneys became involved – did the city finally release the unredacted incident report that identifies the police officer involved.

After the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation concludes its ongoing investigation, the Stark County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether to pursue charges against officer Robert A. Huber.

It can't be stressed enough that Williams at the time was recklessly firing an AR-15 into the air to celebrate New Year's Eve and brought police attention his way. Shooting a weapon in the air is dangerous, and can harm or kill someone when those bullets come back down to earth.

The legal system will determine whether the officer – who fired through a wooden fence and, based on the body camera footage, didn't attempt to use non-deadly force and didn't announce himself before firing his weapon – was justified.

While the specific circumstances make it difficult for some to muster outrage about the shooting itself, the Canton community should be concerned about how the city has handled the release of the officer's name.

By initially shielding the name, the city allowed the public to rightfully question whether it was protecting one of its own. It also denied the public the opportunity to examine the officer's background – both the positive and negative – and fueled skepticism about how authorities are handling the investigation.

"If it were one of us who killed an officer, our names would've been out there within 24 hours," widow Marquetta Williams told the Repository.

Story continues

Would the city have released the name if an officer, in an act of heroism, had shot and killed a suspect holding a knife to someone's throat? We think they would have.

The city's stance raises serious doubts about whether leaders are interested in transparency.

Canton opted at first to hand over an incident report with the officer's name redacted. The city also has denied a public records request for the names of officers placed on administrative leave.

The city contended the officer's name shouldn't be released because he is an uncharged suspect. But a 2001 Ohio Supreme Court decision made it clear that police incident reports are "not a confidential law enforcement investigatory record ... and so the exception for uncharged suspects is simply not implicated at all," as pointed out by the newspaper's attorney.

In other words, the city cannot redact a name from an incident report.

The city's excuse now is that it didn't realize that it had provided a redacted report to The Repository. That is, at best, embarrassing, especially because city officials previously told the newspaper verbally that the document had been redacted.

Aside from the misinterpretation of the law, it's also disappointing that Canton wouldn't release the name voluntarily. Canton leaders had an opportunity to demonstrate they believe in transparency. Did the city government learn nothing from how the George Floyd case was handled?

Other Ohio agencies release the names of officers involved in fatal shootings – while the investigation is ongoing.

Those include the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus. When asked why it does so, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rick Minerd made a compelling comment.

"I guess it depends on the community and if they'll stand for that or not," he said. "People have a right to know who is serving the public. I don't think I would be able (to prevent an officer's name from being released) for very long here in Franklin County."

We believe the Canton community deserves better. We have a right to know. And we encourage the city to alter its policy about releasing names in the future.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Our view: Canton fumbled release of officer Robert Huber's name