ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan plans to launch a new nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants, the national security committee said on Friday, in a potentially costly move for a country already facing full-blown economic and political crises. One analyst said the operation would also serve as a pretext for the government to delay provincial elections it had been under pressure to hold next month. Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout programme stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.