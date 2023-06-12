The View cohost rips Donald Trump's 'squat' toilet: 'Girl, I was shocked by that bathroom'

The View cohosts were flush with glee while discussing Donald Trump's indictment over the alleged mishandling of classified documents — particularly the detail regarding the former president's reported choice to keep boxes of files next to a toilet at his Mar-a-Lago abode.

Amid an otherwise serious Hot Topics discussion about Trump becoming the first ex-president in United States history to face federal charges (including 37 felony counts related to the documents and obstruction of justice), cohost Ana Navarro tore into the aesthetic of the Florida bathroom that apparently housed boxes of classified government material.

"I also have to tell you: Girl, I was shocked by that bathroom. This is an incredibly serious case. The gravity of it can't be underestimated. But, people, have you seen that toilet?" Navarro asked fellow stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and one-time Trump employee Alyssa Farah Griffin. "They don't even sell those low to the ground toilets anymore. Using that toilet qualifies as a squat."

The Republican panelist and longtime Trump critic also took aim at the seemingly innocent tissue box resting gently on the bathroom sink.

"A bare Kleenex box?" Navarro observed, shocked by the fact that the container didn't have another container around it. "People pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to use that bathroom."

Navarro's remarks on Trump's bathroom marked an on-air continuation of a décor war she started Sunday on Instagram.

"Can we talk about how freaking tacky and dated Mar-a-Lago is for a minute? I mean, they don't even sell low-to-the-ground beige toilets anymore. The shower rod is one of those cheap, extendable, plastic thingies that keep falling off the wall at the lightest tug," she wrote on Instagram. "And that shower curtain! You can get them on Amazon for $4.99. Oh. And don't get me started on the plastic wastebasket and the bare Kleenex box, without so much as a cover. This is supposed to be a fancy-ass country club. You telling me all these bougie people actually pay a quarter million dollars to belong to this dump? I've seen nicer bathrooms in gas stations."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

