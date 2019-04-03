The sedan is dead, or so it has been written. In 2018, about 70 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States were anything but passenger cars-SUVs, crossovers, pickup trucks, and for all we know, flying saucers. And yet, in the midst of this buyer exodus from low-to-the-ground vehicles, the mid-size family sedan lives on: Americans bought 1.5 million of them in 2018, and the three biggest players-the Honda Accord, the Nissan Altima, and the Toyota Camry-accounted for more than 50 percent of that total.