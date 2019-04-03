View In-Depth Photos of Our Long-Term 2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima Platinum 2.5 AWD
The sedan is dead, or so it has been written. In 2018, about 70 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States were anything but passenger cars-SUVs, crossovers, pickup trucks, and for all we know, flying saucers. And yet, in the midst of this buyer exodus from low-to-the-ground vehicles, the mid-size family sedan lives on: Americans bought 1.5 million of them in 2018, and the three biggest players-the Honda Accord, the Nissan Altima, and the Toyota Camry-accounted for more than 50 percent of that total.
2019 Nissan Altima Platinum 2.5 AWD