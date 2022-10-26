Our View: Discovering empathy in high heels

Alliance Review logo

It’s probably fair to say that most men would have a hard time walking in high heels.

It’s probably also fair to say that most men would have a hard time dealing with many of the stressors and challenges that many women face, especially if those challenges were domestic violence and gender-based sexual violence.

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event, held last week in Alliance, drove both points home.

Men and women walked together in high heels for the annual event, held during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Sharing the month with Halloween is apt, because domestic violence statistics are absolutely frightening. The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 1 in 4 women, on average, has experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner, and that 1 in 10 have been stalked by an intimate partner.

(The numbers for men are 1 in 7 and 1 in 43, respectively, indicating that partner violence can cut both ways.)

Events like Walk a Mile in Her Shoes help to drive home the importance of keeping domestic violence at the forefront of our national conversations, not just once a year, but continually.

Nobody should be a victim of domestic violence or harassment.

For help, call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text “Start” to 88788.

We commend Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter, YWCA of Alliance, University of Mount Union and all those who participated for doing their part to bring more awareness to a vital social issue.

Community should collaborate on Halloween safety

Alliance-area ghosts, goblins, princesses and pirates will be on the prowl for candy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Halloween is a fun time, and the annual tradition of walking neighborhoods to collect candy from participating residents is a big part of it. Safety, however, should be paramount.

The National Safety Council reminds parents and guardians that costumes should not be too big, should be fire-resistant, and should include reflective tape or glow-sticks for trick-or-treaters who are out after dark. Adult accompaniment is highly recommended.

Drivers, too, should do their part, by slowing down during trick-or-treat hours in neighborhoods, driving more defensively, and being aware that excited little revelers may not always remember to use crosswalks or look both ways. Parents and guardians should discourage new or inexperienced drivers from being on the road during trick-or-treat hours.

With a little preparation and caution, Halloween can be a source of safe and fun frights and happy memories.

