The View Discusses Possible Trump Indictment Over Stormy Daniels Hush Money
The hosts of The View talk about the possibility of Donald Trump getting indicted in Manhattan, over a possible campaign finance violation
E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit trial against Trump is set to begin on April 10 in New York City.
In 2022, many Republicans who embraced election denialism were re-elected and, in some cases, elevated to higher office
An Iowa man died one day after he arrived at the Leavenworth penitentiary where he was serving a one-year sentence for bank fraud.
Speculation has been rife for months that Ron DeSantis, the 44-year-old governor of Florida who owes his start to Trump, may now come to usurp him.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to block the so-called Access Hollywood tape from being played at the upcoming trial in a defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, a New York author who claims he raped her in the 1990s.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right
The Evers administration is promoting meningitis vaccination for 7th graders and new rules for chickenpox vaccinations for school age children.
The next time you hear about “reverse discrimination” or replacement theory, ignore it, whether you’re Black, brown and yes, white.
Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said President Biden's budget for the 2024 fiscal year reveals 'socialists are in charge' of the White House.
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were trying to stop West Virginia Republicans from nominating Don Blankenship, who had been convicted of violating mine safety standards during a lethal accident in one of his coal mines, to challenge the state's incumbent senator, Democrat Joe Manchin. “Both Trump and McConnell are appealing for help to beat unelectable former mine owner who served time,” Murdoch wrote to executives at Fox News, according to court records released this week.
The dollar’s status as the preferred global means of exchange and store of value could be hurt unless a U.S. default is averted and the federal debt is put on a sustainable path. The currency’s long history of ups and downs.
Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League's latest London derby
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has bought more shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). The latest purchases have boosted Berkshire's stake in the company to 22.2%. Berkshire has the regulatory approval to acquire up to half of the oil company's outstanding shares.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's endorsement of an artificial intelligence essay-writing product is raising questions about whether college athletic programs should provide clearer ethical guidelines for athletes earning money from name, image and likeness contracts. “It does seem problematic to have people sort of promoting plagiarism," said John Basl, a philosophy professor at Northeastern University in Boston who specializes in AI and data ethics, and who also is a faculty affiliate of Harvard’s Berkman-Klein Center for Internet and Society. Dunne's endorsement of a Caktus.AI product appeared recently in the form of a 10-second video post on social media sites including TikTok and YouTube.
It comes after Tucker Carlson made a series of claims about unseen footage from the Capitol riots.
Former President Donald Trump's controversial remarks about women in an “Access Hollywood” tape can be heard at a civil trial resulting from a columnist’s claims that he raped her in the 1990s, a federal judge ruled Friday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said lawyers for E. Jean Carroll can use the 2005 taped remarks by Trump to support her claims that she was attacked by Trump in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store. In the tape, the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. Anyone younger than that also must get a judge’s waiver.
But the media mogul feared Trump would "kill" the reality show by turning it into a full-time campaign vehicle, according to new court filings.
Manhattan's district attorney signaled a possible indictment against former President Donald Trump. Trump has been given the option to testify before the grand jury investigating whether adult film star Stormy Daniels was paid off using a legal expense during the 2016 presidential campaign. White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Washington.
The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government would handle: calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings.
