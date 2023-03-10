The View Discusses Possible Trump Indictment Over Stormy Daniels Hush Money

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump's controversial remarks about women in an “Access Hollywood” tape can be heard at a civil trial resulting from a columnist’s claims that he raped her in the 1990s, a federal judge ruled Friday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said lawyers for E. Jean Carroll can use the 2005 taped remarks by Trump to support her claims that she was attacked by Trump in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store. In the tape, the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.