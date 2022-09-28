The View Discusses Ron DeSantis and Hurricane Ian

Reuters

A surge in borrowing costs and a likely slowdown in economic growth threaten to trigger a selloff in Britain's housing market with consequences for personal wealth and the broader economy that could resonate for decades. The most recent government data showed just under two-thirds of 24.7 million dwellings across Britain were owner-occupied, with 8.8 million homes owned outright and 6.8 million owned with a mortgage or a loan. Some institutions temporarily stopped selling mortgages to new customers, while many others ramped up repayment rates for new loans to levels seen overstretching millions of existing homeowners and making new mortgages unaffordable for many others.