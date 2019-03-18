View Every Angle of the 2019 Volvo XC40 T4 in Photos

Scandinavian folklore is rife with some pretty messed-up characters. How about Mare, the feminine spirit who gives people nightmares by sitting on them while they sleep. Or Pesta, the old woman in black who roams the countryside spreading the plague? With that type of foreboding imagery permeating its consciousness, one wonders how Volvo manages to routinely come up with heartening and pleasant vehicles such as its XC40 T4 crossover. (Yes, we know Geely controls the purse strings of Volvo cars and that the XC40 is assembled at facilities in Belgium and China, but the black plague recognizes no earthly boundaries.)