View Exterior Photos of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota

Toyota's Tacoma pickup is new for 2024 with a menagerie of choices for anyone and everyone. With eight total trims and two cab and bed types across the expanded lineup, Toyota clearly did more than double down on the choices.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma lineup features eight trims, two cab and bed choices, automatic or manual gearboxes, and three versions of the new 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.

Toyota

The Tacoma Trailhunter trim sits atop the lineup as a top-dog model for 2024. It's built to favor overlanding exploration rather than high-speed runs on the dunes, and has a disconnecting front anti-roll bar as well as Old Man Emu position-sensitive remote reservoir shocks.

Toyota

A new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine replaces the outgoing V-6, and is the standard engine on all trims but the SR. The top trim iForce Max adds a hybrid system, which brings total output to 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota

While some of the other mid-size pickups have been shrinking the lineup and only offering single crew cab/short bed configurations, Toyota decided to go against the grain and offer two cab and bed choices.

Toyota

The Trailhunter comes standard with an onboard compressor for airing up tires, as well as a panel of three upfitter switches to allow easy installation of accessories.

Toyota

The TRD Sport continues the winning formula of sport-tuned shocks, pavement-oriented tires, and hood scoop. The TRD Off-Road adds 33-inch tires, Bilstein remote reservoir shocks, and a slight nose lift.

Toyota

There's a new optional tailgate that can power itself up or down and can be triggered by the handle, key fob, or buttons in the taillights. Nudging an open tailgate with a knee or hand will trigger the power to finish the job.

Toyota

Sticking to the theme of a Tacoma for everyone, Toyota is bringing back the PreRunner name, this time under the TRD banner.

Toyota

As the rumor mill speculated, the new Tacoma brings disc brakes at the rear. More exciting is the new coil-spring rear axle, which is fitted to any crew cab Tacoma from the SR5 up.

Toyota

Pricing and full specs for the Tacoma won't be available until much later in the year, with Toyota not planning to start shipping iForce Max powertrain trucks until the spring of 2024.

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma lineup

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner

Toyota

2024 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner

Toyota

