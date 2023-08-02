View Exterior Photos of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser went on hiatus after the 2021 model year, but now the legendary off-roader has returned to the United States market with a more affordable price tag and plenty of trail-ready goodies.
The Land Cruiser will be offered with three different trims: the base 1958 model (seen here), a standard mid-tier trim, and a limited-production First Edition.
The Land Cruiser shares its TNGA-F platform with the Tundra and Tacoma pickups, as well as the new 2024 Lexus GX.
The boxy body and uptick in the side window line are also shared with the GX, but the Land Cruiser wears distinctive front and rear designs.
On the base 1958 and First Edition models the Land Cruiser features round LED headlights, while the standard model uses rectangular units.
The Land Cruiser has a full-time four-wheel drive system, utilizing a two-speed transfer case with a Torsen center differential and a rear locking differential.
Under the hood is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain called iForce Max and producing 326 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque.
While the front suspension features an independent dual control arm setup, the rear rides on a solid axle with four trailing links and a panhard bar.
All Land Cruisers roll on 18-inch wheels as standard, with the base model shod in 245/70 32-inch tires and the more expensive trims getting 265/70 33-inch rubber. 20-inch wheels are optional on the mid-tier Land Cruiser.
The base SUV's cabin features an 8.0-inch touchscreen and fabric seats, but buyers can upgrade to a 12.3-inch screen and either leather or faux-leather seats in the higher trims.
The 2024 Land Cruiser is supposed to go on sale next spring with a starting price in the mid-$50,000 range, Toyota says.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
