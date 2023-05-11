Our view: 'Extremely chaotic' Short North shootouts show how Ohioans being failed

May 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; As seen on body camera footage released Monday afternoon at a press conference, Columbus police officers and medical personnel attend to a person to a person shot in the 600 block of North High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Multiple people were injured, including one critically, in the Short North during the incident which is being investigated by BCI.Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch

Time after time, Ohio's elected officials have diverted their eyes from or explained away the grim and often deadly reality of the gun-related violence wrecking lives in urban, suburban and rural communities.

Gun violence incidents — even high-profile ones right in our face like the recent bloody shootings in the Short North — are not addressed and forgotten as just the way it is.

Thwarted by state leaders, cities and their residents pay the price as they are painted as "dangerous" for inactions partly beyond their control. Fears of what could happen swells.

It is disappointing, but not at all surprising that two bloody shootouts within blocks of each other in the Short North — one of Ohio's largest entertainment districts — has warranted no action and little talk from state leaders who could do something to curtail gun violence.

The shootouts should serve as a warning.

Ten people were shot just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday March 6 in an eclectic neighborhood which boasts expensive condos, lavish historic homes and more than 300 mostly locally owned restaurants, galleries, shops bars and other businesses.

Police received reports of gunfire in the 600 block of North High Street minutes before a surreal and terrifying scene unfolded a few blocks away.

"An explosion of gunfire rang out," Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a press conference about the Short North shootings and three other cases involving deaths.

Among the three were two domestic violence cases. In one, Bryant says a man shot four others before taking his own life.

As for the Short North case, she says an "extremely chaotic" scene played out after two officers stopped to break up a fight between two groups outside of the United Dairy Farmers store at 847 N. High St. — a roughly two-minute walk from the Columbus Convention Center and the Hilton Columbus Downtown, Ohio's largest hotel.

11 guns

May 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther addresses the media during a press conference at Columbus police headquarters Monday after a violent weekend that saw three seperate shootings on Saturday morning including an incident that injured multiple people and closed the Short North for hours.

Officer body cameras captured gunfire and bloody and moaning young people lying on sidewalks and in the street. Police recovered 11 guns from the area.

At that press conference, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called for a list of sensible gun laws that includes universal background checks, red flag laws, and banning the sale of both bump stocks and automatic weapons.

"We need lawmakers at the state and federal levels to step up and help us get illegal crime guns off our streets, " he said. "If these folks are unable or unwilling to do their part to address this nation's growing gun crisis, we have a simple request: get out of our way. Let us lead at the local level to enact basic, common sense gun safety legislation."

Although no one was killed in the Short North, the mass shootings conjure memories of the 2019 shooting in Dayton's Oregon District, a much smaller eclectic historic neighborhood with mostly locally-owned restaurants, galleries, shops and bars and other businesses.

Ten people — the lone shooter included — were killed during the Dayton shooting. More than two dozen others were injured.

Nothing done

A crowd of mourners in Dayton plead with Gov. Mike DeWine to "do something" about gun violence in August 2019 after nine people were killed by a gunman in the city's Oregon District. Months later, DeWine introduced his "Strong Ohio" reform package, but it failed to gain traction with lawmakers.

Then in his first term, Gov. Mike DeWine famously pledged to do something about gun violence.

He has just as famously done nothing and has said repeatedly that he is convinced that he can't.

The GOP-led legislature is publicly resigned to do nothing but tie the hands of cities who want to enact local gun laws to address a range of gun violence spanning from accidental shootings to domestic violence murder.

Columbus in the line of fire

May 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; As seen on body camera footage released Monday afternoon at a press conference, Columbus police officers respond to a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning in the 600 block of North High Street. Multiple people were injured, including one critically.

In 2022, 90% of the city's 140 homicides involved a gun. There were a record 205 people killed in Columbus in 2021. Ninety-three percent of those cases involved a firearm.

At the writing of this editorial, Columbus had recorded 60 homicides, all but a handful with a cause of death other than shooting.

The city's efforts to reduce gun violence have been blocked.

On a challenge from the right-leaning Buckeye Institute, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley last month halted enforcement of the gun-related ordinances Columbus City Council passed in December that includes a ban on certain firearm magazines of 30 or more bullets and requirements for safe gun storage.

The judge's ruling follows a back-and-forth battle between Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost over the gun restrictions and a state law barring municipal gun regulations — Ohio Revised Code Section 9.68, the state’s so-called “Right to bear arms — challenge to law."

The city had seemingly won until Gormley's ruling stopped its gun laws in its tracks because a sliver of Columbus is in Delaware County.

There is common ground

May 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant addresses a violent weekend that saw three seperate shootings on Saturday morning including an incident that injured multiple people and closed the Short North for hours as the scene was investigated.

State lawmakers' resistance to even small restrictions is illogical and flies in the face of self-preservation. It could be them or their family member who gun laws protect.

The daughter of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was in the Oregon District when that killer opened fire.

Ironically, another man named Mike Turner lost his son, Logan Turner, in that avoidable tragedy.

The Short North shootouts and all the senseless gun violence that came before should be taken as a warning of the destruction that can happen.

The violence has to stop if this city and state is to be a place where people can safely and fully live, work and play and businesses can thrive. There is no political will, but there is common ground.

A 2022 Spectrum News/Siena College Poll found that 86% of Ohioans support background checks for guns and 53% support an assault-style weapons ban. Nearly 70% of women support such a ban.

Instead of fights between state and local leaders, the public deserves sensible solutions.

Ohio's elected officials have diverted their eyes from or explained away the grim and often deadly reality of gun violence long enough.

Solutions must be found before it is too late.

This piece was written by the Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson on behalf of The Dispatch Editorial Board. Editorials are our board's fact-based assessment of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff members, who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

