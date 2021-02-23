‘The View’ host Meghan McCain slammed for ‘entitled’ comments on COVID vaccine rollout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meghan McCain, co-host of the popular daytime talk show “The View,” is getting flak for her complaints about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S.

On Monday’s episode, McCain called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, to be replaced with someone who “does understand science” and blamed him for what she called “terribly inconsistent messaging” that has left her “frustrated” and confused about when she might be eligible to receive a vaccine.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous,” she told her fellow co-hosts. “I have no idea when and how I can get it.”

Fauci has been a leading voice in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and serves as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Backlash was swift, with critics calling the co-host’s comments “misguided,” “entitled” and “tone deaf.”

“I’m so angry @MeghanMcCain,” one viewer tweeted. “Why does she think she should be entitled to a vaccine?

“Still can’t stop thinking about how Meghan McCain thought it would be a good idea to complain that she hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet — AND SHE’S A CELEBRITY,” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote.

“I can’t get my vaccine quickly enough so the leading epidemiologist in the world needs to be fired,” someone else wrote, seemingly mocking McCain. “Maximum entitlement alert!!”

Another viewer said McCain’s comments made her “cringe,” and suggested the Fox News alum wait until “after all the most vulnerable, elderly, poor and front liners” receive the vaccine.

McCain told her co-hosts Monday that the nation’s vaccine rollout has “been a disaster,” placing part of the blame on former President Donald Trump before slamming Fauci and the Biden administration over what she said has been mixed messaging.

“I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it ... there’s already a lot of people not getting it,” she said. “We’re already having a messaging problem getting people to take this vaccine. I’m over Dr. Fauci.”

The highly sought after vaccine is being administered in phases and rollout plans vary from state to state. However, most have prioritized the most at-risk populations including health care employees, essential workers and the elderly. In McCain’s home state of Arizona, officials will rollout out the vaccine in five phases.

The state is in Phases 1A and 1B, which prioritizes health care and EMS workers, teachers, childcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and adults aged 65 and older, according to the state health department.

McCain, 35, doubled down on her criticism Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don’t like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational.”

Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot casts doubt on further improvement

    Home Depot had a blow-out year, but the world’s largest home improvement retailer warned Tuesday that it couldn’t predict if those good times will continue into 2021. Americans stuck at home had been snapping up tools, paint and building materials to spruce up their homes throughout the health crisis. But the rollout of vaccines and the hopes of a return to normalcy have led many to believe that sales growth in 2021 will fade. Home Depot’s chief financial officer said the company is – in his words - "not able to predict how consumer spending will evolve." He said if demand in the back half of last year were to continue, comparable sales will be flat to slightly positive in 2021. Home Depot’s decision to withhold guidance disappointed investors. Shares fell 6% in early trading Tuesday despite a 25% jump in same-store sales as well as net sales in the latest quarter. Those results, as well as profit, beat analyst estimates. For the year, Home Depot grew its bottom line by 14%.

  • If You’re Over 65, You're at Higher Risk for This COVID Complication

    It's widely known that risk factors for the coronavirus increase with age. Your likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization, and death all go up significantly once you reach a certain age bracket. Unfortunately, those may not be the only issues you face at an advanced age. In fact, new research indicates that if you're over 65, you may be at higher risk for another concerning COVID complication. Keep reading to find out what you should be looking out for, and for more coronavirus guidance, If You're Over 65, You Could Be Missing This COVID Symptom, Study Says. You're more likely to have long-term COVID symptoms if you're over 65. A study published Feb. 19 in JAMA Network Open used data from 177 coronavirus patients between three to nine months after their illness onset to research long-term symptoms. Out of these patients, 43.3 percent of those over the age of 65 reported having persistent COVID symptoms following their illness. In comparison, only 26.6 percent of those 18 to 39 reported long-term issues and only 30.1 percent of those 40 to 64 reported the same. As Gary Weinstein, MD, pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, told Healthline, people 65 years and older are at highest risk for long-term complications from a COVID infection. And for more guidance for older adults, If You're Over 65, the CDC Says Not to Do This Before Your Vaccine. The most common long-term symptoms were fatigue and loss of smell or taste. Of the 55 study patients who reported persistent symptoms, 13.6 percent reported having fatigue and loss of smell or taste—making these the two most common long-term symptoms, according to the study. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also pinpoints other commonly reported long-term symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain. Other reported persistent symptoms include difficulty with thinking and concentration, depression, muscle pain, headache, intermittent fever, and heart palpitations. And for more on long forms of the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci Says These Are the COVID Symptoms That Don't Go Away. But those over 65 may also be more likely to have long-term lung issues. The CDC says that more serious long-term complications could also arise in patients experiencing persistent symptoms, including lung function abnormalities. According to John Hopkins, this is likely to be seen in those who experience a severe coronavirus complication known as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is a type of lung failure. While this can be fatal, the COVID patients who survive this "may have lasting pulmonary scarring" on their lungs, which makes it harder for this organ to function. A March 2020 study from Wuhan, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, concluded that those 65 and older had more than three times the risk of developing ARDS from the coronavirus. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You may also be more likely to be readmitted to the hospital. The coronavirus "is a complex illness that might require ongoing clinical care, even after being discharged from the hospital," the CDC says. So long-term coronavirus symptoms may not just be irritating—they could also land you back in the hospital. A Nov. 9 report from the CDC found that 9 percent of COVID patients were readmitted to the same hospital within two months of discharge from their initial coronavirus hospitalization. And who is most at risk for readmission? According to the agency, patients aged 65 and older. And for more news on serious coronavirus cases, If You Have This in Your Blood, You May Be Safe From Severe COVID.

  • Will Biden keep Trump’s military immigration policy? Next month’s case is a test

    A federal court has already found the policy unlawful. Trump’s administration was appealing it and now the Biden administration must decide whether to move ahead.

  • KT McFarland calls for ‘bipartisan study’ to examine Capitol riot

    Former deputy national security adviser reacts as Senate holds hearing on Jan 6 riot. McFarland also weighs in on U.S.-Iran relations.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • EU coronavirus vaccines strategy is a failure, says Hungary's Viktor Orbán

    Britain’s vaccination strategy has been far more successful than the European Union’s failed and slow response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hungary’s prime minister has said. Viktor Orbán said Budapest would now go it alone rather than wait for the doses secured by the EU, which negotiated for supplies as a bloc. Mr Orbán defended his decision to approve and buy Russia’s Sputnik vaccine separately to the joint EU effort to procure jabs, which he branded “a bad decision”. He said: “It’s now clear that it was a bad decision. The United States, Britain, Israel and Serbia are far ahead of us EU Member States,” Mr Orbán told German news website focus.de. “We’ve sought to do something together that we could have managed more successfully on an individual basis – take a look at the examples of Britain or Serbia.” Mr Orbán, who has long been at loggerheads with Brussels over migration and the rule of law, said, “We shall exercise our national powers, and provide for ourselves.” “Brussels is following its own logic. They don’t have a strong enough sense of the importance of speed, so they’re slow in issuing permits and have no power over suppliers.” Britain used faster emergency authorisation procedures to approve vaccines than the EU. The UK negotiated to secure the doses alone after rejecting an offer from Brussels last year to join the EU scheme. 27.47 doses per 100 people have been administered in the UK, compared to just 6.12 across the EU. In Hungary 6.7 doses per 100 people have been handed out, while 5.7 jabs have been given in France and 6.1 in Germany. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly defended the decision to negotiate as a bloc, despite a row following supply shortfalls from AstraZeneca. She said the strategy ensured smaller member states had access to the jabs earlier this month. She told MEPs that it would have been “the end of our community”, if larger, richer countries had snapped up all the vaccines instead of securing them jointly as a Union. Mr Orbán said, “We don’t exactly know what’s happening in Brussels, or in the heads of the Brussels bureaucrats. But I do know that every person who dies is someone’s father, mother, brother, sister or child. This consideration overrides European politics.” EU leaders will call for the continuation of tight coronavirus restrictions, including bans on non-essential travel such as holidays on Thursday, four days after Boris Johnson set out his roadmap out of lockdown. They will call for the acceleration of “authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as vaccination, in the weeks and months to come”, according to leaked draft conclusions for their Thursday video summit. Hungary was able to secure the Sputnik vaccine, which has not been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, because the Russian jab is not part of the EU’s joint procurement programme. EU-Russian relations are strained after the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Moscow’s expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland. EU foreign ministers agreed on onday to impose sanctions on at least four Russian officials in response to Mr Navalny’s jailing. Mr Orbán rejected any suggestion that geopolitics should be put above getting as many vaccines as possible, as quickly as possible. He said, “There’s no such thing as an Eastern vaccine or a Western vaccine: there are only good vaccines and bad vaccines. “If the Hungarian authorities find a vaccine to be safe and effective, they will permit its use. From that moment on, for me it’s a Hungarian vaccine, with which I can save the lives of Hungarians.” Mr Orbán also appeared to blame EU leaders for contributing to Brexit by overruling London and Budapest’s opposition to Jean-Claude Juncker’s candidacy for European Commission president in 2014. “You can’t behave like that with one of the world’s largest economies, a nuclear power and a member of the Security Council. Was it worth it? ,” he said.

  • U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo urges get-tough attitude on China

    Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee as deputy Treasury secretary, on Tuesday said Washington should work with allies to hold China accountable to international rules to ensure a level playing field for companies in the United States and elsewhere. "China is our top strategic competitor," Adeyemo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • First video of Perseverance landing on Mars

    NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

  • I made 4 celebrity chefs' biscuit recipes, and the best were little pillows of deliciousness

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Alton Brown, and Guy Fieri to see which one has the best biscuits.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • A 104 year-old who got the Pfizer vaccine recovered in time for her lobster lunch birthday party

    Edna Dibble had some body aches and fatigue after the first Pfizer shot, but felt fine after the second.

  • India's richest family is planning to build the world's largest zoo, and the 280-acre project has already sparked a protest by animal activists

    Activists protested the Ambanis' acquisition of two black panthers from a state-run zoo.

  • Georgia Republican Perdue won't run for US Senate in 2022

    Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue said Tuesday that he will not run in 2022 to reclaim a seat in the U.S. Senate, eight days after the defeated Republican filed campaign paperwork that could have opened the way for him to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 15 sets of siblings who were child stars

    Dakota Fanning turns 27 today. She and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, are set to star together as siblings in "The Nightingale" in 2022.

  • Trump could face woman who accuses him of raping her in court

    During a December visit to New York City, writer E. Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the “best outfit” for one of the most important days of her life —when she’ll sit face-to-face with the man she has accused of raping her decades ago, former President Donald Trump.