The View Hosts Celebrate Trump Indictment
The hosts of The View were thrilled about the vote to indict Donald Trump on Friday
The hosts of The View were thrilled about the vote to indict Donald Trump on Friday
MSC Cruises USA President Rubén Rodríguez spoke with USA TODAY about the line's continued American expansion.
The drug dealer who murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel had spent years cultivating the appearance of a successful, generous middle-class family man, with a taste for expensive cars and foreign holidays.
Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and other 2024 current and prospective hopefuls rushed to slam the Manhattan prosecution.
The FDA is set to meet in May to discuss whether to allow French drugmaker HRA Pharma to sell its birth control pill Opill over the counter.
"It is the stupidest thing I've ever seen, and I feel bad for the guy," Fox News "The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said.
Tyra Banks just opened up about Julianne Hough replacing her as the newest co-host of 'Dancing With the Stars.' Here's what Tyra thinks of Julianne on 'DWTS.'
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
Stocks will rally at least 20% this year, with the S&P 500 headed for a 4% jump in April, Fundstrat predicted.
Former president Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr raged against the news that a grand jury in Manhattan indicted their father, calling it “third world prosecutorial misconduct.” Eric Trump, Mr Trump’s youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, said the indictment was a political witch hunt given that the former president is a candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
The former boy bander said he's "scared" to play the rapper his new album, The Show.
#Bills one of the top three least fined NFL teams in 2022:
The singer and music manager sparked engagement rumors in March 2023
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss reports that Donald Trump will be arraigned in NYC next week.
Arizona governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have banned people from setting up tents or tarps in public areas.
Florida became the nation’s biggest K–12 marketplace on Monday, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that offers school vouchers and education savings accounts to every family in the state. The new law, HB 1, effectively universalizes a multi-pronged system of private school choice that has grown over the past few decades to include vouchers, ESAs […]
You know, to help with rubbing the right way.
Put a ring on it.
Republicans appear close to tears on live TV over Trump's indictment. Source: Fox News, Donald Trump Jr.
More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less pain thanks to these cushy babies.
The late night host also suggested Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be happy to extradite his 2024 rival