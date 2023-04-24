The View Hosts Celebrate Tucker Carlson Exit From Fox News

Reuters

White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice is departing after two years, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday praising her efforts on healthcare and immigration while noting her historic role serving as a top domestic and national security aide in two administrations. "After more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council – it’s clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice," Biden said. Rice previously served as national security adviser and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president.