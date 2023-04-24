The View Hosts Celebrate Tucker Carlson Exit From Fox News
The hosts of The View did the wave and led a singalong on Monday, after getting word that Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News
The hosts of The View did the wave and led a singalong on Monday, after getting word that Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News
In a statement, Fox Media said it was mutually parting ways with its top-rated prime time host.
Denied opportunities herself, Pensacola teacher Mary Higgins created educational opportunities for Black students and shaped generations of families.
Tucker Carlson’s final words on Fox News as host ‘parts ways’ with networkFox News
Anthony Edwards stared straight into his locker after Minnesota's loss to Denver in Game 3, reflecting on the Timberwolves being on the brink of elimination. Resolute, Edwards told his teammates the Nuggets still needed to win another game and their season wasn’t over. The 21-year-old star made sure Minnesota’s season continued and the series returned to Denver.
Tucker Carlson will no longer be able to carry on his self-generated battle against lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink at Fox News Channel. Carlson, Fox News Channel’s most-watched primetime host, will leave the network in an abrupt and surprise exit, leaving the network without a fill-in for one of its most popular hours and with […]
In her interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki, the New York representative also blasted Tucker Carlson for "very, very clearly" inciting violence
Toni Garrn shared that she and husband Alex Pettyfer are divorcing after two years of marriage. Read her message on the “very difficult decision.”
Just over two-thirds of GOP voters in a new poll say they stand behind former President Trump in the aftermath of an indictment in New York City earlier this month and amid other investigations he is facing. The NBC News poll released Sunday found that 68 percent of Republican voters said the investigations are “a…
Meghan McCain is recalling her time on The View and says she feels validated after listening to Rosie O’Donnell saying she wouldn’t return to the talk show either. “Rosie O’Donnell and I probably don’t agree on much. But here we’re in sync. There is nothing on God’s green earth that could convince me to ever […]
Today’s inflation and the efforts to rein it in will prove transitory, write Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman.
Another day, another former Love Is Blind contestant that isn't exactly a huge fan of the show.
“If I declare who I am and my sexuality, then I’m saying it’s fixed, and I don’t know that,” the actor noted.
The actor revealed that the props department warned him he was down to his last weapon.
White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice is departing after two years, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday praising her efforts on healthcare and immigration while noting her historic role serving as a top domestic and national security aide in two administrations. "After more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council – it’s clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice," Biden said. Rice previously served as national security adviser and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president.
Fortified by new guitarist Mick Taylor, the group redefined themselves in a fresh decade with an iconic song.
The pop singer gets candid in her new book about the difficult delivery of her son.
In 2019, half of the 35 million older adults and younger persons with disabilities with traditional Medicare spent at least 16% of their income on out-of-pocket health care costs.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersNo matter where you look, Michael Cohen is always a central player in Donald Trump’s legal nightmares.The indicted former president’s ex-felon, one-time lawyer has made himself an indispensable witness in four separate cases against Trump. And now, he’s about to be questioned in a fifth.Cohen will be deposed by Trump’s attorneys on Friday, where he is expected to answer questions about whether he ever saw the tycoon fake the value of hi
If the U.S. dips into a recession, one high-flying stock-split stock stands out as a no-brainer buy, while another widely owned stock-split stock could be headed for a breakdown.
Gervonta Davis' left uppercut to Ryan Garcia didn't seem to do much damage initially. Garcia remained on his feet before backing up a few steps. “I didn’t think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him,” Davis said.