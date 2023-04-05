The View Hosts Clash on Indictment Consequences
Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin got a bit terse with each other during Wednesday\'s episode of The View
Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin got a bit terse with each other during Wednesday\'s episode of The View
"He's not going to jail over this," Farah Griffin said exasperatedly
Sunny Hostin challenged the former Trump associate's legal perspective and Alyssa Farah Griffin rolled her eyes during the debate.
The hosts of The View discussed the possible consequences of Trump\'s indictment on Monday morning
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is seeking to conclude a free-trade agreement with Australia by the summer, even as the two sides still need to work through some of the more contentious issues.Most Read from BloombergWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Online TV SeriesUBS Chairman’s Top-Secret Prep Paid Off in Credit Suisse MomentTraders Shun Risk as Data Rekindle Recession Worry: Markets WrapBernard Arnault’s Fortune Soars Past $200 Billion for First TimeChina’s Yuan Replaces Dollar as M
While several polls indicate support for Trump's indictment, many others believe the indictment is politically motivated.
After nearly sweeping awards season, Abbott Elementary all-star (she's creator, writer, star and more) Quinta Brunson brought her talents to Saturday Night Live to host the legendary show for the very first time. Ahead, her makeup artist Renée Loiz – who's worked with Brunson "nonstop" since 2021 – walks PEOPLE exclusively through her steps to achieving the star's subtle yet statement-making glam for her major monologue.
Warren Buffett and electric vehicles (EVs) aren't typically discussed in the same sentence, but if you look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, it's evident he's interested. The 10th-largest position in Berkshire's portfolio is BYD (OTC: BYDDY), a Chinese automaker focused on EVs.
In other words, it's perfect.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane was at the courthouse during the proceedings and tells John Dickerson the atmosphere was more understated than many are used to seeing from Former President Trump.
Keri Russell’s new Netflix series is called The Diplomat, but it seems there’s more than one diplomat in this household. The streamer has released a trailer for the political drama — which you can watch above — with Russell (The Americans) starring as Kate Wyler, the newly named U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. In […]
From topical treatments to prescription medications, here's how to treat hormonal acne.
In recent weeks, the Biden administration has been pushing for an interim agreement with Iran that would include granting some sanctions relief in exchange for Iran's freezing parts of its nuclear program.
The eight-episode series premieres April 20
Farrell was also known for roles on "Fame" and "Quincy M.E."
New satellite images show Russian trenches across Crimea, indicating Moscow is prepping to defend the area ahead of an anticipated spring offensive from Ukraine, according to a new report from The Washington Post. The images show miles of trench defenses have been built in just a few weeks, many along bodies of water. Ukraine has…
TikTokers are laughing thanks to this Theo Von sound.
India rejected on Tuesday the renaming by China of places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory. China and India fought a war along parts of their poorly demarcated 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier in 1962 and clashes in mountainous regions in recent years have seriously strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The latest angry exchange of words was triggered on Sunday when China's Ministry of Civil Affairs issued a statement in which it said it had "standardised" the names of 11 places, including five mountains, in what China calls its southern Tibet region.
A new study is the latest to suggest that modest alcohol consumption isn’t likely to provide any health benefits. The research, a review of existing studies, found no strong evidence that light to moderate drinking can reduce people’s risk of dying early. Past studies that did find a positive effect might have failed to account for the poorer health of former drinkers and other factors, the scientists say.
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working through a formal process to determine whether Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by Russia is "wrongful", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that in his opinion there is no doubt the journalist is wrongfully detained. "In my own mind, there's no doubt that he's being wrongfully detained by Russia, which is exactly what I said to Foreign Minister Lavrov when I spoke to him over the weekend and insisted that Evan be released immediately," Blinken said.
Rory McIlroy says the expected legal defeat for LIV golfers in their battle with the DP World Tour "changes the dynamic" of the bitter conflict in the sport.But The Times said the panel has ruled that the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, will be able to suspend and fine players who participate in conflicting events without a release and the initial £100,000 fines have also been upheld.