'The View' Hosts Have Heated Debate With Ana Navarro Over Mitch McConnell, She Asks 'Can I Finish A Sentence?'

Things got pretty intense between Ana Navarro and her fellow co-hosts during the latest episode of The View.

While discussing conservative republican Mitch McConnell, Navarro was pressed for supporting the Senate leader by her fellow co-hosts. Navarro even snapped at the other ladies for calling out the conservative for his alleged hypocrisy.

'The View' co-hosts discussed the Jan. 6 hearings and new footage revealing republicans like McConnell, Steve Scalise and John Thune calling the Department of Defense with democratic leaders the day of the insurrection.

“They’re standing around there agreeing with leadership that this is wrong. And then they come out maybe a few days, or weeks, after Jan. 6 and they’re like, ‘Nothing to see here. Biden may not be the president.’ How disgusting and despicable is that?” Hostin asked, as reported by Decider.

After hearing this, Navarro was quick to tell Hostin, “Not McConnell, you should make an exception for McConnell. There’s a huge difference between Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.”

Navarro was quick to defend Mitch McConnell against the other co-hosts.

“One is actually sane and consistent, the other one has been a sniveling coward,” she continued, referring to McConnell as the “sane” one, which Joy Behar took issue with.

“Yeah, but the one who’s sane and consistent is almost destroying this country,” Behar said.

Navaro snapped while trying to share her opinions.

Replying to Behar’s comment, Navarro said “You can take an issue with him on policy and his parliamentarian steps that he takes, and I think that’s very valid, but on this issue, I think Mitch McConnell and [his wife and former transportation secretary] Elaine Chao are — ”

But before she could finish her point, Hostin interjected with, “Mitch McConnell didn’t vote to impeach [Trump]!”

This caused Navarro to snap, “Can I finish a sentence?!” she said as Behar added, “We’re running out of time. Can you wait?”

But this didn’t stop Navarro from making her point.

“I think that Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao have been truthful, and the few people that have been truthful in the republican party need to be acknowledged,” she said defiantly.

Before the discussion could get even more heated, Behar brought the show to a commercial break, telling Navarro that she could finish her commentary when they returned.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

