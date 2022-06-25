'The View' Hosts Hit Back At Conservative Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger For Comparing Trump To Nixon

A year removed from his presidency, Donald Trump still continues to be a source of contention and debate on The View. In a recent panel on the long-running ABC daytime show, the ladies - Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Lindsey Granger - discussed the congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the chances of Trump being pardoned.

Lindsey Granger, the conservative on the panel, chimed in and said that there are two sides to this case.

“One side is that these hearings can help shed light to the public and give all the information,” Granger said. “This is tipping off everybody for all criminal investigations, all civil investigations. Here’s the case laid out for you, so as you defend yourself, know exactly what you’re going to say, get rid of documents — and this is not good behavior that I condone at all.”

Behar and Hostin chimed in, with the former saying, "It’s right in your face, this case.”

Granger then went on to compare Trump to Nixon. “In the past, we pardoned Nixon for similar activity,” she said. Safe to say, the comparisons did not sit well with other members on the panel.

“First of all, Nixon did not have the MAGA mobs threatening people. He didn’t have that,” Behar said. “This is a big difference. And the republicans at that time were all against him, too. This is different.”

However, Granger insisted that she did not want to make "a decision that would be bad for the country", before Goldberg chimed in.

Not pursuing this would be bad for the country,” Goldberg said, adding, “If this doesn’t happen, we’re in deep doo-doo.”

Watch The View debate below: