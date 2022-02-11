Our view: 'Any human should be found.' Columbus cases reminder far too many have vanished

James Carswell, the brother of Sacoya Cooper, makes an emotional plea for any information regarding her disappearance from Linden on Aug. 31.

People shouldn't just vanish.

But they seemingly do — all the time here and in other communities around the nation.

Disappearances might — but often do not — garner attention in local media. The vast majority of them are never reported on or in national TV new shows, newspapers, and magazines.

More: Body of missing leader of Northeast Side mosque believed to be found inside vehicle

This is particularly true if the missing person is not a young, attractive white woman or girl and is instead Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, LGBTQ, young or senior, men or boys.

That sad pattern has thus far been the case for 33-year-old Sacoya Cooper.

Columbus police just announced they suspect foul play in her vanishing.

Sgt. James Fuqua gives an update on Sacoya Cooper, a 33-year-old transgender woman who has been missing since Aug. 31.

The Columbus resident is believed to have been last seen in a 2009 black Ford Fusion around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, a few days after Gabby Petito was last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming headed toward Yellowstone National Park.

One national news network called Petito "America's daughter," but she is far from the only American deserving of this nation's care.

More than 700 Indigenous people, the bulk women and girls, vanished from 2011 to 2020 in Wyoming, the state where Petito's body was found, according to Wyoming's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force.

'AMERICA'S DAUGHTER': Members of the North Port, Florida, community hold candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby Petito's safe return https://t.co/SGFRaYFcRV pic.twitter.com/D8Z01np8aX — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

There have been no national searches for Cooper as there were for Petito. No manhunt for suspects.

More: Do you know where they are? 43 missing persons cases the FBI needs help solving

Stolen plates were attached to the transgender woman's car when it was found in October on the West Side, police said Monday.

Story continues

Cooper is still missing, as is Scott Federer, who walked out of Mount Carmel East hospital Jan. 12 despite the urging of doctors and got on a number 10 bus.

Like Cooper, he seemingly went poof, but we know that does not just happen.

People hand out missing posters during a vigil held for the disappearance of Scott Federer at the bus stop that he was last seen in West Columbus on Jan. 23. Federer was at Mount Caramel East, got on a bus, and hasn’t been seen since.

"Something is going on and it's not right," Cooper's mother Regina Love said at a recent press conference about her disappearance. "It's hard to go to sleep ... we're waiting on some kind of closure."

More: Missing Black Columbus trans woman deserves Gabby Petito attention, and so do others

Also like Cooper, Federer is a member of Columbus' LGBTQ community.

Like her family, his family and friends crave answers.

"At this point, we're really, really, really worried," friend Jennifer Howell told the Dispatch last month. "He's a wonderful human being. Any human should be found. ... He's clearly not purposefully gone. ... He's in trouble."

They are far from alone.

Finding Columbus' missing

Sgt. Scott LeRoy, the head of the police division's Missing Persons Unit, told us that there are currently 103 open missing person's cases, including 16 that carried over from 2021.

More: What happened to Scott Federer? Missing man last seen at COTA bus stop two weeks ago

"The detectives are really concerned about (10 percent of those cases) for whatever the reason," he said. Investigating missing person cases can be challenging during the best of times. They are even more difficult when you are short staffed.

The division is authorized to have eight detectives, but currently has seven. LeRoy anticipates retirements may mean that number drops to five.

The family of Sacoya Cooper makes an emotional plea for information on her disappearance.

Each of the 3,209 missing person cases reported last year — 15 to 50 reported each day — was assigned to a detective, LeRoy says. Eight hundred thirty of those cases involved adults and the rest involved children.

The cases ranged from missing endangered seniors to children who run away from foster placement for the weekend only to return by Monday for school.

The bulk of the missing are children ages 13 to 17.

"The large majority of those missing adults have found themselves in an addiction cycle," LeRoy told us.

Sacoya Cooper, 33, was reported missing Aug. 31.

Sometimes, he says something "nefarious" has happened.

In Cooper's case, he says all the leads have been exhausted, but there is more information to be had.

"There is evidence to believe she is a victim of crime and foul play is suspected," LeRoy told us. "We need those people who have intimate details of what happened to her to do the right thing."

As for Federer, LeRoy says his case was elevated due to his health issues and the fact that he vanished after getting on a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus.

The 52-year-old Canal Winchester resident and his husband had both been treated at Mount Carmel East after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

There is no evidence to indicate a crime, but there is reason to worry.

"Each day that goes by it becomes more concerning because he has such a tight-knit network of family and friends and no one has heard from him," LeRoy said.

The missing may not be who you think

Nationally, there were 543,018 missing people recorded by the FBI's National Crime Information Center in 2020. The agency says 480,832 of those people returned home or it was otherwise determined they were not missing.

On December 31, 2020, the FBI's National Crime Information Center contained nearly 87,500 active missing person records, including 38,869 under the age of 21.

That month, 3,153 people were "missing under circumstances indicating that their physical safety may be in danger."

A disproportionate number of those reported missing each year are Black.

People bow their heads during a vigil held for the disappearance of Scott Federer.

Black people — approximately 13% of the nation’s population — made up nearly 40% of the people reported missing in 2020, according to the Black and Missing Foundation, a nonprofit group based in Maryland that raises awareness about missing people of color.

As a trans black woman Sacoya may have been even more vulnerable.

Last year was the deadliest year for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the U.S. ever recorded by LGBTQ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign.

At least 54 trans or non-conforming people were shot to death or killed in other violent ways.

"We say at least because too often these stories go unreported — or misreported," the organizations says on its website.

LeRoy says missing person cases are nerve-wrecking for loved ones seeking answers.

"There is high anxiety," he says, adding that relief for family members and detectives rushes in when cases are resolved.

People shouldn't just vanish in this community or any other.

We — the media included — must expand our definition of those deserving of the spotlight.

We must share the stories of the lost until they are found.

Let's shine the light that leads them home or finds answers for family members.

Editorials are The Dispatch Editorial Board's fact-based assessment of issues of importance to the communities we serve. These are not the opinions of our reporting staff members, who strive for neutrality in their reporting.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Editorial: What can done to find missing Sacoya Cooper, Scott Federer